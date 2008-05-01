Menu

Alexandre GREPPO

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Chimiste de formation, je me suis réorienté dans l'informatique au début des années 2000.
Après diverses expériences en tant que technicien, puis Administrateur Systèmes en SSII, je suis retourné sur les bancs de la fac pour préparer un MASTER 2 Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d'Information en Entreprise".
Je recherche actuellementun stage pour une durée de 4 à 6 mois entre Avril et Octobre 2018 en sécurité informatique.
Etant ouvert à toutes opportunités, j'étudie toute proposition !

Mes compétences :
Hardware
Informatique
Maintenance informatique
T-sql
Networker
Backup Exec
Virtualisation WMWARE & HYPER V
Windows server
Support informatique
SQL Server
Arcserve
Active directory
SQL
CCNA 1,2,3 & 4
OS Windows Serveurs
VMware Hyper-V, VirtualBox
UML/OMT
Time Navigator
Scrum Methodology
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Merise Methodology
connaissance des normes ISO 27001, 27002, 27005
audit sécurité
Metasplit, injection SQL, ingénierie sociale, DDOS
chiffrement, biométrie, PKI, etc
Reverse engineering, sécurisation des plateformes

Entreprises

  • ECONOCOM pour Ville de Lyon - Responsable Technique Applicatif

    2017 - 2017 Début de mission pour Ville de Lyon en tant que RTA.
    Supervision du SI, mises en prod/preprod/recette/qualif etc ...
    Si tout se passe bien, en Septembre/Octobre 2017, je devrais intégrer le master 2 "Organisation et protection du SI en entreprise" à l'Université Lyon 2. Croisons les doigts !

  • BPCE-IT pour Econocom - Administrateur systèmes Windows

    2015 - 2016 Mission classique d'administration systèmes et support N2/N3 (gestion des incidents, support aux équipes N1/N2)
    Participation à un projet de monitoring du parc via une solution développée en interne basée sur des scripts PowerShell/VB

  • Hospices Civils de Lyon pour Osiatis/Econocom - Gestionnaire d'application

    2013 - 2015 Exploitation d'applications hospitalières : gestion de la production, application des correctifs/mises à jour/évolutions, mise en conformité des différents environnements de recette; établissement de POC et documentations techniques: SQL Server, Windows 2008R2, Hyper-V, VMware...

  • OSIATIS - Gestionnaire d'applications

    Cholet 2013 - 2015 Gestionnaire d'applications (DSII - Hospices Civils de Lyon, en mission pour OSIATIS, CDI) : Administration serveurs de production et applications métier (CristalNet, EASILY, DMU)

  • Rhodia - Administrateur systèmes Windows

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2012 Administrateur systèmes Windows sauvegardes (mission OPEN pour RHODIA, Saint-Fons)
    Remise à niveau du système de sauvegardes (300 serveurs dont 200 sur site), gestion des droits d'accès, des licences ...

  • RHODIA - Informatique Scientifique et Technique pour Teamlog/Groupe Open - Administrateur systèmes et sauvegardes

    2010 - 2012 Gestion quotidienne et exploitation du système de sauvegarde sur site: mise en place et exploitation au quotidien d'un domaine de sauvegarde ARCServe R15 (4 serveurs dont un primaire/superviseur, 2 librairie dont une partagée en environnement SAN - > 20To sauvegardés hebdomadairement, 30To mensuellement)

    Mise en place et gestion des sauvegardes sur site distants à travers l'Europe, directement ou par le biais de prestataires

    Utilisation quotidienne d'un outil de supervision (SCOM) pour l'administration des systèmes Microsoft Win2003 & Win2008:
    -gestion de la sécurité et des droits d'accès aux fichiers; élaboration et mise en place de matrices de droits d'accès complexes (gestion de la sécurité sur 2 niveaux de répertoires)
    -gestion des alertes système
    -gestion de l'antivirus: mise à jour des bases virales, réplication avec des serveurs secondaires, mise à jour des poste clients

    -Rédaction de documents techniques et procédures en anglais et/ou français pour une utilisation dans un périmètre mondial (travail en collaboration avec la Chine, le Brésil, l'Europe, les Etats-Unis...)

    Dispatching des tickets d'incident et demandes diverses de support aux différents membres de l'équipe

    Participation aux divers projets de l'équipe et à l'établissement d'un PRA

  • RHODIA - Technicien Support

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Technicien Support (RHODIA OPERATIONS, en mission pour TEAMLOG, CDI) : Support utilisateurs

  • RHODIA - - Informatique Scientifique et Technique pour Teamlog - Support utilisateurs

    2008 - 2010 Support utilisateurs de 05/2008 à 05/2010
    Préparation des postes utilisateurs, maintenance des systèmes client, gestion des tickets d'incidents et reporting, gestion des stocks et du parc informatique

  • LDLC.COM - Technicien Test-SAV

    DARDILLY 2003 - 2008 Gestion des dossiers clients dans leur phase de tests:
    Test de produits retournés dans la cadre de la période de garantie, plus particulièrement les PC complets/serveurs, pour les clients de la société cmme pour le matériel en interne.
    Autonomie totale sur le poste (gestion de la phase de tests en solo)conduisant à l'établissement d'un rapport avec préconisations/recommandations sans valeur de décision (à la discrétion du gestionnaire du dossier)

  • LDLC.COM - Technicien Informatique

    DARDILLY 2002 - 2008 Technicien montage PC, puis SAV

  • intérim - Technicien de Maintenance Informatique

    2002 - 2002

  • I.D Rhône-Alpes - Technicien informatique

    2002 - 2003 Contrat de qualification en alternance, en partenariat avec un centre de formation privé
    En entreprise:
    Dépannage sur site client (déploiement de machines pour l'aéroport St-Exupéry, dépannage PC par changement de carte mère pour des serveurs assemblés, etc) ou en atelier de matériels divers, du PC de bureau à l'imprimante réseau
    Intervention sur systèmes NT4, Win95, Win98/98SE, Win Me, Win 2000, Win XP
    Mise en place/maintenance de parc de machines (Mairie et médiathèque de Vénissieux)
    Etablissement de devis, dépannage téléphonique à distance

    En formation:
    Initiation à Linux
    Notion de base sur le hardware PC, sur les réseaux ethernet, le cablage
    Notion de base sur le routage et les matériels CISCO: survol de l'IOS constructeur, connection en mode console, construction d'une table de routage (succinte)...
    Cycle de formation Windows 2000: Installation des versions Pro et Server, mise en place et gestion d'Active Directory, installation et configuration de DHCP, DNS, NFS ...

  • ID Rhône-Alpes - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    2001 - 2002 CQP de 16 mois: maintenance informatique en atelier et sur site client

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Bron 2017 - maintenant MASTER 2 Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d'Information en Entreprise

    Le parcours Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d’Information de l’Entreprise (OPSIE) master 2 ième année de la mention Informatique propose une formation technique pluridisciplinaire dans les domaines de l’organisation et la sécurité des systèmes d’informations.

    Le parcours OPSIE vise à consolider les compétences d'informaticien généraliste (niveau ingénieur) avec une aptitude à sécuriser l

Réseau