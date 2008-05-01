Alexandre GREPPO

Chimiste de formation, je me suis réorienté dans l'informatique au début des années 2000.

Après diverses expériences en tant que technicien, puis Administrateur Systèmes en SSII, je suis retourné sur les bancs de la fac pour préparer un MASTER 2 Organisation et Protection des Systèmes d'Information en Entreprise".

Je recherche actuellementun stage pour une durée de 4 à 6 mois entre Avril et Octobre 2018 en sécurité informatique.

Etant ouvert à toutes opportunités, j'étudie toute proposition !



Mes compétences :

Hardware

Informatique

Maintenance informatique

T-sql

Networker

Backup Exec

Virtualisation WMWARE & HYPER V

Windows server

Support informatique

SQL Server

Arcserve

Active directory

SQL

CCNA 1,2,3 & 4

OS Windows Serveurs

VMware Hyper-V, VirtualBox

UML/OMT

Time Navigator

Scrum Methodology

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Merise Methodology

connaissance des normes ISO 27001, 27002, 27005

audit sécurité

Metasplit, injection SQL, ingénierie sociale, DDOS

chiffrement, biométrie, PKI, etc

Reverse engineering, sécurisation des plateformes