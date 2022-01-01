Menu

Alexandre GUEREL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Ingénierie
Construction
Génie civil
AutoCAD

Entreprises

  • ACTEMIUM Oil & Gas - Project Manager

    2015 - maintenant Project Manager EIT - Hook Up FPU ALIMA Modifications

  • Cegelec Oil & Gas - Proposal Manager

    saint denis 2014 - 2015 Responsable des offres techniques et commerciales pour YANGA Turbogenerator Installation Project. (Project offshore)

  • Cegelec Oil & Gas - Project Manager / Chef de Projet

    saint denis 2013 - 2014 OFON 2 Technical Room Project - Project Manager for HVAC Package in CEGELEC's subcontractor PAUMIER.
    Construction of Air Condensing Units, Condensers, Presurization units and Extraction battery fan units

  • Cegelec - Proposal Manager

    Saint-Denis 2012 - 2012 Participation à des réponses d'offre notamment pour les projets:
    - Qatar Steel Extension
    - ADGAS Turbine Generator
    - SECURITY of EDUCATION CITY - DOHA QATAR
    - Yanga Turbine Generator Remplacement
    - Sampling connection (Technip)

  • Cegelec - Project Control Manager

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2012 Revamping Electrical & Instrumentation of the national refinery of Cameroon

  • Cegelec - Project Engineer

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2010 Mission de support logistique, approvisionnement dans le cadre d'un plan d'accélération pour le Projet PEARL C3 à Ras Laffan au QATAR

  • CEGELEC - Ingénieur Projet

    Saint-Denis 2009 - 2010 Depuis février, j'ai rejoins l'équipe projet de OSCAR (Optimisation de Station de Compression et Aménagement Réseau). Un projet de construction de Station de Compression de gaz sur le réseau GRTgaz.

  • CEGELEC - Ingénieur d'études

    Saint-Denis 2006 - 2009 Rattaché à un projet de grande envergure, le LaserMegaJoule,
    je fais parti de l'équipe de gestion contractuelle. Ma mission est d'identifier, établir et défendre des propositions techniques. Les domaines techniques de nos marchés s'étendent aux 'Courants Forts et Courants Faibles'.

Formations

Réseau