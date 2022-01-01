Alexandre GUEREL

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Ingénierie
Construction
Génie civil
AutoCAD
Entreprises
ACTEMIUM Oil & Gas
- Project Manager
2015 - maintenantProject Manager EIT - Hook Up FPU ALIMA Modifications
Cegelec Oil & Gas
- Proposal Manager
saint denis2014 - 2015Responsable des offres techniques et commerciales pour YANGA Turbogenerator Installation Project. (Project offshore)
Cegelec Oil & Gas
- Project Manager / Chef de Projet
saint denis2013 - 2014OFON 2 Technical Room Project - Project Manager for HVAC Package in CEGELEC's subcontractor PAUMIER.
Construction of Air Condensing Units, Condensers, Presurization units and Extraction battery fan units
Cegelec
- Proposal Manager
Saint-Denis2012 - 2012Participation à des réponses d'offre notamment pour les projets:
- Qatar Steel Extension
- ADGAS Turbine Generator
- SECURITY of EDUCATION CITY - DOHA QATAR
- Yanga Turbine Generator Remplacement
- Sampling connection (Technip)
Cegelec
- Project Control Manager
Saint-Denis2010 - 2012Revamping Electrical & Instrumentation of the national refinery of Cameroon
Cegelec
- Project Engineer
Saint-Denis2010 - 2010Mission de support logistique, approvisionnement dans le cadre d'un plan d'accélération pour le Projet PEARL C3 à Ras Laffan au QATAR
CEGELEC
- Ingénieur Projet
Saint-Denis2009 - 2010Depuis février, j'ai rejoins l'équipe projet de OSCAR (Optimisation de Station de Compression et Aménagement Réseau). Un projet de construction de Station de Compression de gaz sur le réseau GRTgaz.
CEGELEC
- Ingénieur d'études
Saint-Denis2006 - 2009Rattaché à un projet de grande envergure, le LaserMegaJoule,
je fais parti de l'équipe de gestion contractuelle. Ma mission est d'identifier, établir et défendre des propositions techniques. Les domaines techniques de nos marchés s'étendent aux 'Courants Forts et Courants Faibles'.