Menu

Alexandre HATTAB

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Argenteuil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A 30 years old self-made man (it's almost certain).
His motto is: « Always connected! »

Specialties:
- IOS & Android Apps
- Project Management
- Business Process Management
- eBusiness, eMarketing, web 2.0
- Social Engagement, Market Watch
- Search Marketing & Search engine optimization
- Mobile Apps and website Ergonomy & Usability
- OffShore development
- Webservices

Mes compétences :
Android
Mobile applications
Planning stratégique
Sharepoint 2010
Mobile
Gouvernance si
Application IPAD
Ebusiness
Chef de projet
Gouvernance IT
SEM
SharePoint 2007
MOA
WEB
Gestion de projet
Coordination de projet
PMO
Web 2.0
SEO
Application IPhone
Business process management
Budgeting
IOS
Direction de projet
Ipad
Iphone

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Chef de projets MOA Multicanal Web et Mobile

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Division Banque de détail et de financement.

    Maîtrise d'Ouvrage Stratégique :

    - Mise en place d'une offre multicanal destinée aux particuliers (impacts site web BNPP.Net / applications mobiles iOS / Android / Windows Phone BNP "Mes Comptes")
    - Vision Cross Platform
    - Vision transverse (MOA / MOE / Juridique / Marketing...)

  • Natixis Asset Management - Consultant / Chef de projet Web & Mobile

    Paris Cedex 13 2010 - 2013 - Coordination entre les métiers utilisateurs, les équipes de développement, les équipes exploitation
    - Outil de gestion de contenu: MOSS Sharepoint
    - Culture financière - épargne financière (compréhension du métier de la vente d’OPCVM)
    - Analyse et refonte des process métiers
    - Conseils en stratégie Web & Mobile
    - Schéma directeur SI
    - Refonte de Process métiers

    1) Suivi des sites en production (maintenance corrective et évolutive)
    - Analyse des anomalies
    - Définition du plan de correction
    - Suivi des Corrections et tests des anomalies
    - Assurer le suivi des livraisons des éléments correctifs
    - Analyse des besoins et rédactions des spécifications fonctionnelles
    - Participation à la conception, prototypage des pages et du design
    - Assurer le suivi des développements (maquettes, pages et gabarits, …)
    - Recette fonctionnelle
    - Suivi du déploiement
    - Rédaction des supports de formation aux utilisateurs

    2) Développement de nouveaux projets web et mobile (iPhone / iPad)
    - Analyse des besoins métiers
    - Recherche de solution technique (socle existant ou nouvelle interface)
    - Rédaction de spécifications générales et détaillées
    - Suivi des développements
    - Recette fonctionnelle
    - Assurer l’accompagnement pour la mise en production
    - Rédaction des supports de formation aux utilisateurs

  • Pfizer - Chef de Projet Multimédia

    Paris 2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau