Alexandre HATTAB

A 30 years old self-made man (it's almost certain).

His motto is: « Always connected! »



Specialties:

- IOS & Android Apps

- Project Management

- Business Process Management

- eBusiness, eMarketing, web 2.0

- Social Engagement, Market Watch

- Search Marketing & Search engine optimization

- Mobile Apps and website Ergonomy & Usability

- OffShore development

- Webservices



Mes compétences :

Android

Mobile applications

Planning stratégique

Sharepoint 2010

Mobile

Gouvernance si

Application IPAD

Ebusiness

Chef de projet

Gouvernance IT

SEM

SharePoint 2007

MOA

WEB

Gestion de projet

Coordination de projet

PMO

Web 2.0

SEO

Application IPhone

Business process management

Budgeting

IOS

Direction de projet

Ipad

Iphone