Alexandre HOFFMANN

I am a Process and System Implementation specialist with a Logistics and Supply-Chain management background. I am a Green Belt about to be certified as a Black Belt, experienced Continuous Improvement Specialist familiar with Six Sigma and Lean Management. I have experience in Project Management in multi-disciplines environment. I have been working in international and multicultural activities for more than 10 years.



Specialities: Process review and organisation / Continuous Improvement / Company acquisition and team integration / Project management / MRP and ERP system Implementation / Supply-chain, Logistics & International multi-modal transport / Team management



Worked in UK 2 years / Dubai 1 year / Brazil 4 months / Argentina since 4+ years

Fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French



