Alexandre HOFFMANN

OLIVOS

En résumé

I am a Process and System Implementation specialist with a Logistics and Supply-Chain management background. I am a Green Belt about to be certified as a Black Belt, experienced Continuous Improvement Specialist familiar with Six Sigma and Lean Management. I have experience in Project Management in multi-disciplines environment. I have been working in international and multicultural activities for more than 10 years.

Specialities: Process review and organisation / Continuous Improvement / Company acquisition and team integration / Project management / MRP and ERP system Implementation / Supply-chain, Logistics & International multi-modal transport / Team management

Worked in UK 2 years / Dubai 1 year / Brazil 4 months / Argentina since 4+ years
Fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French

Mes compétences :
Afrique
Audit
Brésil
Conseil
latin
Latin America
Logistique
Supply chain
Transport

Entreprises

  • BAIT Consulting SRL - Consultant Sr in Logistics, Processes & Continuous Improvement

    2014 - maintenant

  • Aggreko - Business Process Lead - Latin America

    Saint Michel 2011 - 2014

  • AGGREKO - Business & System Analyst

    Saint Michel 2007 - 2011 Leader mondial de la location d'énergie temporaire, de climatisation et de solutions d'air comprimé

    - Acquisition d'un concurrent sur le marché espagnol: Workstream leader Logistique/ Assets/ Service.
    - Réorganisation de la Supply-Chain et déploiement de l'ERP Movex pour le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique: chargé de projet supervision des sites et opérations.
    - Déploiement de l'ERP Movex en Espagne: gestion du projet pour la Logistique & les Achats
    - Déploiement de l'ERP Movex au Chili: gestion du projet pour la Logistique & les Achats
    - Déploiement de l'ERP Movex au Brésil: gestion du projet pour la Logistique, les Achats & la Gestion des stocks

  • AGGREKO - Logistics Manager Southern Europe

    Saint Michel 2004 - 2007 Leader mondial de la location d'énergie temporaire, de climatisation et de solutions d'air comprimé

    Responsable pour la zone Europe du Sud (France/Espagne/Portugal/Italie):
    - Déploiement de l'ERP Movex pour la partie logistique (France)
    - Organisation des livraisons et transferts d'équipements
    - Suivi des stocks et des besoins
    - Relations et négociations avec les fournisseurs
    - Analyses qualitatives et quantitatives
    - Mise en place d'une nouvelle organisation centralisée

  • Transports-Réunis - Viry Chatillon, IDF, France - Responsable Logistique

    2002 - 2004 PME en Transport et Logistique: 4 sites en Ile de France:
    - stockage
    - picking, packing
    - distribution France

    Responsable de 2 sites:
    - Suivi de l'exploitation
    - Amélioration de la productivité
    - Développement de l'outil informatique

  • GEFCO UK - Londres, Angleterre - Projects Assistant Manager

    2001 - 2002 Filiale transport et logistique du Groupe Peugeot-Citroen:
    - Transport de voiture
    - Reseau de messagerie
    - Logistique et stockage

    Division automobile / Londres - Royaume Uni:
    - Etude des couts et optimisations des schemas de transport
    - Mise en place d'indicateurs (KPI's)
    - Audit operationnel de centre de preparation
    - Etude d'implantation d'un centre de distribution

  • CAT - Roissy CDG, France - Chargé d'études logistiques

    2000 - 2001 Filiale transport du Groupe Renault:
    - transport de voitures
    - transport international (route, air, mer)

    Division transport international:
    - Etudes et cotations (route et mer)
    - Etudes et cotations (service aérien)

  • Estrada Transportes - BRESIL - Assistant qualité

    1998 - 1998 4 mois: Santos, São Paulo
    Assistant qualite: preparation de la certification ISO 9002

Formations

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris)

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Master Echanges Internationaux Europe / Amérique Latine

    Mémoire sur les procédures et la problématique douanière vers le Brésil

  • Université Le Havre

    Le Havre 1996 - 1998 Maitrise en Transports Internationaux

    Mémoire sur le code-sharing et la stratégie des alliances en transport aérien

  • Université Evry Val D'Essonne

    Evry 1993 - 1995 DUT en Gestion Logistique et Transport

