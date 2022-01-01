Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre RIGGS
Ajouter
Alexandre RIGGS
AIGREFEUILLE SUR MAINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MINCO
- Responsable de Production
AIGREFEUILLE SUR MAINE
2013 - maintenant
Formations
ITII (Amiens)
Amiens
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Anthony MENARD
Antoine HELIE
Bertrand OLIVAR
Isabelle DEVERGNE
Laurent BOULIVET
Olivier GROLLIER
Steeve EPRON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z