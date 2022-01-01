Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre VERDIER
Ajouter
Alexandre VERDIER
ENCOURS
GERANT
VILLARS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENCOURS
- GERANT
Direction générale | VILLARS
2017 - maintenant
MANANGER UNE EQUIPE DE 10 PERSONNES DANS LE SECOND OEUVRE EXPOBAIE BROUPE ALUFERMA
LES FERMETURES DU BRIONNAIS
- Gerant
2014 - maintenant
PLASTIBAIE
- Responsable de Production
2007 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Des Mines
Saint Etienne
2003 - 2006
Génie Industriel
Réseau
Alexandre VERDIER
Anne-Laure RICHE
Artur CORRIA
Daniel CAMPUS
Gaël BRABANT
Isabelle LENOIR
Jim WAGNER
Rémi BUSCAIL
Sandrine KIEFFER
Valérie HACQUARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z