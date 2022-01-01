Retail
Alexia RIQUENA
Alexia RIQUENA
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau Veritas Certification
- Assistante commerciale
Puteaux
2004 - maintenant
Medecine du travail - CIAMT
- Comptable / assistante administrative
1997 - 2004
E.LECLERC
- Comptable
Ivry-sur-Seine
1996 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud FAUVERT
Balin FRANK
Cyril PRETRE
Cyril VIGNAUD
Frank GIRAULT
Laurent PEREZ
Stéphane DELOSME
