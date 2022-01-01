Menu

Alexia RIQUENA

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas Certification - Assistante commerciale

    Puteaux 2004 - maintenant

  • Medecine du travail - CIAMT - Comptable / assistante administrative

    1997 - 2004

  • E.LECLERC - Comptable

    Ivry-sur-Seine 1996 - 1997

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :