Alexis FRANCOMME

Paris

Informatica PowerCenter

  • FASTBOOKING - Chef de produit - Analytics & Intelligence

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Work with stakeholders and key users within Fastbooking to understand requirements and build solutions that address important business needs
    - Build product modules and features to make hotels expand their online pricing strategy into a full online marketing and customer acquisition strategy
    - Develop strategy for accommodating vastly different types of workflows and users
    - Create use cases, user stories, mockups, and detailed product requirement documents that clearly articulate desired product functionality
    - Prioritize product enhancements and customer requests by making smart, decisive tradeoffs using data-driven analysis and sound judgment
    - Collaborate with the Development, User Experience, and QA teams to create great solutions
    - Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams to develop launch strategy, feature packaging and training as necessary
    - Deliver reports and analytics tools to internal audiences as well as provide data and insights to hotel users through the FASTBOOKING Back Office application.

  • Umanis - Chef de Projet Business Intelligence

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2015

  • Homsys - Consultant Business Intelligence

    2008 - 2012

  • Altran CIS - Consultant Business Intelligence

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2008

