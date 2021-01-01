Alexis FRANCOMME

FASTBOOKING
- Chef de produit - Analytics & Intelligence
Paris2016 - maintenant- Work with stakeholders and key users within Fastbooking to understand requirements and build solutions that address important business needs
- Build product modules and features to make hotels expand their online pricing strategy into a full online marketing and customer acquisition strategy
- Develop strategy for accommodating vastly different types of workflows and users
- Create use cases, user stories, mockups, and detailed product requirement documents that clearly articulate desired product functionality
- Prioritize product enhancements and customer requests by making smart, decisive tradeoffs using data-driven analysis and sound judgment
- Collaborate with the Development, User Experience, and QA teams to create great solutions
- Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams to develop launch strategy, feature packaging and training as necessary
- Deliver reports and analytics tools to internal audiences as well as provide data and insights to hotel users through the FASTBOOKING Back Office application.