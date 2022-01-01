Menu

Ali GAYE

Saint-Chamond

En résumé

23 ans, je suis actuellement en BTS Service Informatique aux organisations (S.I.O).

Mes compétences :
C#
PHP 5
Java EE / J2EE
Symfony2
Développement Android
ASP.NET
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft ASP.NET
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java
ECLiPSe
Android
Windows Presentation Foundation
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Java Server Pages
JSON
HTML5
Entity Framework
Cascading Style Sheets

Entreprises

  • Professionnelles - Développeur d'applications

    Saint-Chamond 2014 - maintenant Développement d'une application Android avec ORMLite permettant au
    client de la société de commander des véhicules (Camion remorque,
    porteur) en sélectionnant les divers accessoires du véhicule et d'un site
    web en ASP. Net proposant les mêmes fonctionnalités.
    Technologies utilisées : Android, ORMLite, Entity Framework, JSON.

  • Martin3D - Développeur d’applications

    2014 - maintenant Développement d'une application Android permettant de commander des véhicules (Camion remorque, porteur) en sélectionnant les divers accessoires du véhicule.

  • SIT - ASPI - Développeur d’applications

    Saint-Lô 2013 - 2013 Préparation de rapports destinés au service comptable et permettant
    d’obtenir les statiques de l’entreprise suivant la période souhaitée par
    l’utilisateur.

Formations

  • Institut Informatique Appliquée (Laval)

    Laval 2012 - 2014 BTS Service informatique aux Organisations (S.I.O)

    BTS Services Informatiques aux Organisations (S.I.O) à l'

  • Institut Informatique Appliquée (Laval)

    Laval 2012 - 2014

  • Lycée Haute Follis

    Laval 2011 - 2012 BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations (CGO)

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2010 - 2011 Licence 1 Physique chimie

  • Lycée Des Parcelles Assainies LPA (Dakar)

    Dakar 2009 - 2010 Bac S

Réseau