Ali HMID

Paris

Certifications
 Microsoft Certified Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
 Microsoft Certified MS CRM 2013 Applications
 MCSE Business Intelligence.
 MCSA Windows Server 2012.
 MCSA SQL Server 2012.
 MCSA SQL Server 2008.
 MCTS MS CRM 4.0 Customization and Configuration
 MCST SQL Server 2008 Implementation and Maintenance
 Cosmocall Universe CCU6.0 tiers 1 Maintenance and Support
 Cosmocall Universe CCU6.0 tiers 2 Maintenance and Support

Mes compétences :
Business
Callcenter
ERP
Informatique
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Microsoft CRM
Offshore
Telecom
Téléphonie
VoIP

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Consultant expert DBA SQL Server chez BNP Paribas

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - DBA expert SQL Server.
    - Ingénierie SQL Server.
    - Support N3 SQL Server.

  • Orange - Ingénieur CRM, COSMOCOM et SQL Server

    Paris 2010 - 2015 o Participer au lancement d'un opérateur télécoms Orange Tunisie en moins de 7 mois à partir de zéro
    o Installation,paramétrage, développement, Administration, exploitation, correction, Mise en production, migration MS CRM 4.0, 2011,
    o Gestion des incidents , bases de données, Serveurs , webservices….
    o Paramétrage, développement, administration des plateformes BI et COSMOCOM.
    o Mettre à jour plateforme CosmoCom HF
    o Optimisation DB COSMO et CRM.
    o Audit et d’optimisation base de données MS CRM et COSMOCOM.
    o SQL Server 2005 / 2008, SSIS, SSRS,SSAS.

  • Poulina - Ingenieur ERP, CRM, BI et bases des données.

    EZZAHRA 2007 - 2009 • Développement, Administration, exploitation MS CRM 4.0
    • Développement, Administration, exploitation ERP,MS BI et Datawarehouse.
    • L’optimisation des structures de données, des requêtes
    SQL, de la définition des index, des
    • procédures stockées
    • L'administration des portails décisionnels.

  • HighTechSQL, IFIB et BELLO INFORMATIQUE - Formateur systèmes et bases des données

    2007 - 2007 • Ms SQL Server 2000 et 2005 : SSIS, SSRS, SSAS.
    • Installation et Exploitation MS CRM.
    • Installation et Exploitation Windows Server 2003,2008
    • Crystal Reports 9, 11.
    • Ms ISA Server 2004 .
    • Installation et Exploitation de Windows 2003/2008 Server.
    • Installation et Exploitation Exchange 2003

Formations

