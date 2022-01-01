RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Certifications
Microsoft Certified Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
Microsoft Certified MS CRM 2013 Applications
MCSE Business Intelligence.
MCSA Windows Server 2012.
MCSA SQL Server 2012.
MCSA SQL Server 2008.
MCTS MS CRM 4.0 Customization and Configuration
MCST SQL Server 2008 Implementation and Maintenance
Cosmocall Universe CCU6.0 tiers 1 Maintenance and Support
Cosmocall Universe CCU6.0 tiers 2 Maintenance and Support
Mes compétences :
Business
Callcenter
ERP
Informatique
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Microsoft CRM
Offshore
Telecom
Téléphonie
VoIP
Pas de formation renseignée