Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ali IBEN KOUAS
Ajouter
Ali IBEN KOUAS
SFAX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
grand travaux feriani
- Conducteur de travaux et chef d'equipe
2017 - maintenant
: in the course of work within the company «GTF»
Formations
Société Afrique Travaux (Tunis)
Tunis
2016 - maintenant
technicien en génie civil bâtiment
Iset Sfax (Sfax)
Sfax
2015 - maintenant
technicien supérieur en génie civil
Réseau
Agathe PASTOR
Chrystèle Claude GIRAUD
Khouloud MARZOUGUI