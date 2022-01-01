Menu

Ali JOUILI

paris

En résumé

Good experience in developing .Net MVC, with good knowledge of Entity Framework and Telerik Kendo UI library, and distributed architectures (client / server, multi database applications)

Certified:
Oracle OCE, OCA DBA

CCNA1, CCNA2, CCNA3, CCNA4

Good knowledge of design and Oriented-Object programming.

Good software development practices and information systems.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Java EE
Java
Design Patterns
Microsoft .NET
Conception UML
LaTeX
Microsoft SQL Server
MVC
SVN
Réseau
Telerik Kendo UI
Oracle
Services web
Team Foundation Server
C#
ASP.NET
Visual Basic .Net
Talend
Microsoft Office
QlickView
Ajax
AngularJS
CSS

Entreprises

  • XLS SYSTEMS - .Net Developer

    paris 2014 - maintenant .Net Developer at XLS Systems: Development of : Information Systems by .NET technology, websites and mobile applications ...

     SIGAO application, for management tenders: Survey, design, implementation, setup, development and manage the team (SCRUM, UML, .NET, C#, LINQ to SQL, ASP, Ajax, SQL Server 2008)

     FVM module business management and sales management (back office web. Net linked with Sage ERP X3, and Android mobile applications that communicate with him): Survey, design, implementation, setup, and development (SCRUM, UML, .NET MVC4, Entity framework 5 Code First, API, C#, Android, Ajax, JSON, Fiddler, SQL Server 2008, SQLite, ORMLite, …)

     GesTim resource management application for the branch network companies: Application marketed by modules for different subscriber customers, used several databases (database for each registered customer): Survey, design, implementation, setup and development (SCRUM, UML, .NET MVC5, Entity framework 6 Code First, C#, JavaScript, AngularJS, Ajax, JSON, SQL Server 2008, Telerik Kendo UI, Repository Pattern with Unit of work and service layer with dependency injection, …)

     Doc Application, for management ressources : developpement de module d’analyse (statestique) ( .NET MVC5, Entity framework 6 Code First, C#, JavaScript, Ajax, JSON, SQL Server 2008, Telerik Kendo UI Charts, Repository Pattern with Unit of work and service layer with dependency injection, …)

  • IT-LEADERS - Java/J2EE Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Java/J2EE Consultant at IT-Leaders: ERP development with Java/J2EE technology, development and hosting websites and BI Consulting: Business Intelligent (Qlikview, Talend).

     SD-LEADER application, for Sales and Distribution management: Survey, design, implementation, setup and development (SCRUM, UML, JAVA, SWING, Oracle)

     MM-LEADERS application, for Maintenance Management: Survey and design (RFID, JAVA/J2EE, Mobile, Web services)

     RT-FMS project, for fraud control: Survey and design (Oracle CEP, JAVA/J2EE, Qlikviw)

     Design, development and hosting websites: www.oxy3000.com, www.liqaa.net,
    www.it-leaders.net

     Supervision of students (Internship and end of studying project)

  • BGI - Trainee (End of studies project )

    2011 - 2012 End of studies project in the enterprise BonneGouvernanceInformatique (BGI): Conception and development of a web module to manage the communication and the bills regulation throughout a mobile module. To develop this I used Visual Studio[c#, asp.net, ajax, compact framework, wcf, …]

  • ArabSoft - Trainee (Summer internship)

    2011 - 2011 Summer internship in the enterpriseArabSoft: Documentation data management of a business application (Application webwith: PHP / Oracle / HTML / CSS / JavaScript).

  • Hadylsystems - Traine (End of bachelor studies project)

    2010 - 2010 End of bachelor studies projectin the enterprise Hadylsystems: development of an application that manages the stock portable using the development language JAVA.

Formations

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Engineering Bachelor’s degree

  • ISIMG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2005 - 2010 Bachelor’s degree

