Ali JOUILI

XLS SYSTEMS
- .Net Developer
paris
2014 - maintenant
.Net Developer at XLS Systems: Development of : Information Systems by .NET technology, websites and mobile applications ...
SIGAO application, for management tenders: Survey, design, implementation, setup, development and manage the team (SCRUM, UML, .NET, C#, LINQ to SQL, ASP, Ajax, SQL Server 2008)
FVM module business management and sales management (back office web. Net linked with Sage ERP X3, and Android mobile applications that communicate with him): Survey, design, implementation, setup, and development (SCRUM, UML, .NET MVC4, Entity framework 5 Code First, API, C#, Android, Ajax, JSON, Fiddler, SQL Server 2008, SQLite, ORMLite, …)
GesTim resource management application for the branch network companies: Application marketed by modules for different subscriber customers, used several databases (database for each registered customer): Survey, design, implementation, setup and development (SCRUM, UML, .NET MVC5, Entity framework 6 Code First, C#, JavaScript, AngularJS, Ajax, JSON, SQL Server 2008, Telerik Kendo UI, Repository Pattern with Unit of work and service layer with dependency injection, …)
Doc Application, for management ressources : developpement de module d’analyse (statestique) ( .NET MVC5, Entity framework 6 Code First, C#, JavaScript, Ajax, JSON, SQL Server 2008, Telerik Kendo UI Charts, Repository Pattern with Unit of work and service layer with dependency injection, …)
IT-LEADERS
- Java/J2EE Consultant
2012 - 2014
Java/J2EE Consultant at IT-Leaders: ERP development with Java/J2EE technology, development and hosting websites and BI Consulting: Business Intelligent (Qlikview, Talend).
SD-LEADER application, for Sales and Distribution management: Survey, design, implementation, setup and development (SCRUM, UML, JAVA, SWING, Oracle)
MM-LEADERS application, for Maintenance Management: Survey and design (RFID, JAVA/J2EE, Mobile, Web services)
RT-FMS project, for fraud control: Survey and design (Oracle CEP, JAVA/J2EE, Qlikviw)
Design, development and hosting websites: www.oxy3000.com, www.liqaa.net,
www.it-leaders.net
Supervision of students (Internship and end of studying project)