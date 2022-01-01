Ali M'zali

-
Exterran Ltd & Quimex
- Operation & Maintenance Supervisor
2012 - 2013
* In charge of all mechanical maintenance job, monitoring, establishment of PM tasks logs and coordination with customer `` ENI'' to optimize availability of :
* Gas reciprocating JGH/4 Ariel compressors powered by 7042 Waukesha engines
* Propane screws Mycom compressors powered by 6 Kv Baldor motor. . ;
2009 –2012: Involved in Tsungui Gas Plant Gabon working for addax petroleum.
• Operation and Maintenance supervising
• Self motivated and bring maintenance suggestion to improve production.
• On job training for national technician.
• Preparation of mechanical shutdown operation.
• Creation of work procedure.
• Preparation of risk assessment.
• Arrange for appropriate work permit.
• Carry out highly skilled maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipment like as:
Ariel JGE/ JGH- 4stages Reciprocating Compressors.
Caterpillar 3500 Gas Engine.
Static Equipment as:, Vessel, cologne Heat Exchanger, Manual &Automatic Valves, PSV Safety Valves, Safety Vibration switches control etc…
BHP Billiton Ltd
- Mechanical & Shutdown Preparation.
2007 - 2009
Mechanical & Shutdown Preparation.
- Working for BHP Billiton Ltd / Sonatrach Ohanet LNG plant Algeria
* Mechanical activity supervising. ;
* Prepares and organizes preventive and corrective maintenance actions.
* Diagnoses the reasons of mechanical breakdowns on machines.
* Reporting on computer system, PM routines finalizing ;
* CMMS datastriming use, requirements of spare parts, Materiel allocation.
* Involved in the planning to prepare and co- ordinate for our majors shut down operations.
* Carry out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipment (rotating and static equipment). Like as:
* Centrifugal Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone and Man Borsig. ;
* Air Compressors: Atlas Copco Oil Free Screw. ;
* Reciprocating Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone. ;
* Caterpillars Diesel engines(series 2500& 3000) ;
* Pumps: Sulzer: (Mono & Multistage). Grundfos, Weir Pumps, Gears boxes, blowers ;
* Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Nuevo Pignone, Solar Mars and Man Turbo. ;
* Turbo-Expanders: Maffi Trench. ;
* Static Equipment like as: heat exchangers, ovens, columns, towers, pipes etc... ;
* Various Valves operating with a variety of actuators type (manual, electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and solenoid.).
* PSV Safety valves repair and testing. ;
* Machine tools operation, welding techniques NDT. ;
* Scaffolding Inspection ability. ;
Total EP
- Mechanical piping Commissioning Supervisor
2006 - 2007
Involved in Kharir Est Chaboua Yemen working for Total EP as a mechanical piping Commissioning Supervisor in a New Oil and Gas fields.
* Supervise the preparation of all commissioning engineering Activities performed by contractor and ensure that OPERCOM methodology and ICAPS software are well understood and applied.
* Support and assist contractor in his role including review of planning, requirement of materials in order to optimize the schedule.
* Coordinate daily site activities with other parties. ;
* Follow-up the progress of job and list items.. ;
* Arrange and update all punch list items ;
* Insuring that the equipments are properly installed and ready for test. ;
* Develop functional test procedures.
* Supervise the work of vendor.
* Establish the equipment documentation.
* Review and approve all handover dossiers. ;
* Take an active role in ensuring that strict adherence to HSE aims and objectives (In accordance with HSE Political and Procedures, etc...)
* On-site Safety Observations. ;
* Time table, discussing work progress with the commissioning manager. ;
Shell Gabon
- Maintennance superviseur/ Coordinateur
Libreville
2003 - maintenant
• Support the MIE program to ensure application of appropriate maintenance management systems.
• Define Maintenance and Inspection strategies
• Act as “assigned” Shell Focal point of the Asset Technical Integrity Management process, and assure performance standards of Safety Critical Elements, and advice in activity change management process.
• Assist the Contractor Exterran in his role and act as client representative for Shutdown activity preparation.
• Ensure identification and availability of critical spare parts.
• Assist and support Exterran contractor of all Maintenance major activities.
• Ensure that Maintenance staffs have the required competencies to efficiently perform their jobs.
• Prepare & Issue a weekly technical report to be send to OPA and OMI
• Develop workforce competencies to undertake tasks effectively & efficiently.
BHP Billiton Ltd
- Mechanical Supervisor
2002 - 2006
Working for BHP Billiton Ltd / Sonatrach in Ohanet LNG plant
From Pre Commissioning
* Mechanical Activities Supervising,
* On job training for national technician. ;
* Prepares and organizes preventive and corrective maintenance actions.
* Diagnoses the reasons of mechanical breakdowns on machines.
* Reporting on computer system and PM routines finalizing
* CMMS datastriming use, requirements of spare parts, Materiel allocation
* Preparation of the systematic general overhaul. ;
* Vibration data collection, Creation of route, download in the system.
* Carry out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipment (rotating machinery and static equipment).
* Pumps: Sulzer: (Mono & Multistage). Grundfos, Weir Pumps, Gears boxes, blowers ;
* Centrifugal Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone and Man Borsig. ;
* Reciprocating Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone. ;
* Air Compressors: Atlas Copco Oil Free Screw. ;
* Caterpillars Diesel engines(series 2500& 3000) ;
* Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Nuevo Pignone, Solar Mars and Man Turbo. ;
* Turbo-Expanders: Maffi Trench. ;
* Static Equipment like as: heat exchangers, ovens, columns, towers, pipes etc... ;
* Various Valves operating with a variety of actuators type (manual, electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and solenoid.).
* PSV Safety valves repair and testing. ;
* Machine tools operation, welding techniques NDT. ;
* Scaffolding Inspection ability. ;
DIPLOMAS AND SPECIFIC TRAININGS
- Senior Mechanical Technician
1989 - 1991
Sonatrach
- Senior Mechanical Technician / Technician.
1987 - 2002
Carry-out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipments like as:
• Centrifugal Pumps: Union (Various), Bayron & Jackson, Dresser Injersoll, Guinard…
• Static Equipment Like: exchangers, vessels, columns, boilers, Groves/V, Ball/V, Gate/V, Globe/V etc…
• Caterpillar Diesel engines.
• Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Frame 3
• Centrifugal Gas Compressors: General Electric, Solar and Thomason.
• Reciprocating Air Compressors: Sulair and Tidair
• Mechanical work shop tools machines and Arc Welding use.
Sonatrach Oil and Gas
- Senior Mechanical Technician & Technician
1987 - 2002
Sonatrach Oil and Gas Algeria: Senior Mechanical Technician / Technician.
Carry-out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipments like as:
* Centrifugal Pumps: Union (Various), Bayron & Jackson, Dresser Injersoll, Guinard... ;
* Static Equipment Like: exchangers, vessels, columns, boilers, Groves/V, Ball/V, Gate/V, Globe/V etc... ;
* Caterpillar Diesel engines.
* Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Frame 3 ;
* Centrifugal Gas Compressors: General Electric, Solar and Thomason. ;
* Reciprocating Air Compressors: Sulair and Tidair ;
* Mechanical work shop tools machines and Arc Welding use. ;
Sidal Reghaia Algeria
- Mechanical work shop technician
1986 - 1987
Sidal Reghaia Algeria: Mechanical work shop technician
Tools machines and Arc Welding use:
Sidal Algeria
- Mechanical work shop technician
1986 - 1987
Tools machines and Arc Welding use: