Ali M'ZALI

TIZI GHENIFF

En résumé

I am a maintenance Coordinator Mechanical background. with 29 years experience, I developed high skills in Maintenance ( MIE Support), Mechanical repair work, diagnostic, fault finding analysis and management of change. I am confident to ensure the position of:
Maintenance Supervisor/ Coordinator.
Mechanical Supervisor/ Advisor.
Mechanical Commissioning
Plant Major shutdown preparation and supervision.
Regards,
Ali M'zali

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Maintenance
Risk Assessment
Heat Exchanger
Welding
Pneumatics
Arc Welding
Air Compressors
Actuators
Highly skilled maintenance
Fault finding analysis and management
Appropriate maintenance
Shutdown activity preparation
Shutdown Preparation
Scaffolding
Petroleum
Operation and Maintenance supervision
Offshore Oil & Gas
Microsoft Project
Job training
Health and Safety
Gas Engine Maintenance
Fault finding
Develop functional test procedures

Entreprises

  • Exterran Ltd & Quimex - Operation & Maintenance Supervisor

    2012 - 2013 * In charge of all mechanical maintenance job, monitoring, establishment of PM tasks logs and coordination with customer `` ENI'' to optimize availability of :
    * Gas reciprocating JGH/4 Ariel compressors powered by 7042 Waukesha engines
    * Propane screws Mycom compressors powered by 6 Kv Baldor motor. . ;

  • BHP Billiton Ltd - Mechanical & Shutdown Preparation.

    2007 - 2009 Mechanical & Shutdown Preparation.
    - Working for BHP Billiton Ltd / Sonatrach Ohanet LNG plant Algeria
    * Mechanical activity supervising. ;
    * Prepares and organizes preventive and corrective maintenance actions.
    * Diagnoses the reasons of mechanical breakdowns on machines.
    * Reporting on computer system, PM routines finalizing ;
    * CMMS datastriming use, requirements of spare parts, Materiel allocation.
    * Involved in the planning to prepare and co- ordinate for our majors shut down operations.
    * Carry out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipment (rotating and static equipment). Like as:
    * Centrifugal Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone and Man Borsig. ;
    * Air Compressors: Atlas Copco Oil Free Screw. ;
    * Reciprocating Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone. ;
    * Caterpillars Diesel engines(series 2500& 3000) ;
    * Pumps: Sulzer: (Mono & Multistage). Grundfos, Weir Pumps, Gears boxes, blowers ;
    * Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Nuevo Pignone, Solar Mars and Man Turbo. ;
    * Turbo-Expanders: Maffi Trench. ;
    * Static Equipment like as: heat exchangers, ovens, columns, towers, pipes etc... ;
    * Various Valves operating with a variety of actuators type (manual, electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and solenoid.).
    * PSV Safety valves repair and testing. ;
    * Machine tools operation, welding techniques NDT. ;
    * Scaffolding Inspection ability. ;

  • Total EP - Mechanical piping Commissioning Supervisor

    2006 - 2007 Involved in Kharir Est Chaboua Yemen working for Total EP as a mechanical piping Commissioning Supervisor in a New Oil and Gas fields.
    * Supervise the preparation of all commissioning engineering Activities performed by contractor and ensure that OPERCOM methodology and ICAPS software are well understood and applied.
    * Support and assist contractor in his role including review of planning, requirement of materials in order to optimize the schedule.
    * Coordinate daily site activities with other parties. ;
    * Follow-up the progress of job and list items.. ;
    * Arrange and update all punch list items ;
    * Insuring that the equipments are properly installed and ready for test. ;
    * Develop functional test procedures.
    * Supervise the work of vendor.
    * Establish the equipment documentation.
    * Review and approve all handover dossiers. ;
    * Take an active role in ensuring that strict adherence to HSE aims and objectives (In accordance with HSE Political and Procedures, etc...)
    * On-site Safety Observations. ;
    * Time table, discussing work progress with the commissioning manager. ;

  • Cegelec Oil & Gas - Mechanical Commissioning Supervisor

    saint denis 2006 - 2007  Involved in Mussafah Abu Dhabi working for NPCC as Mechanical Commissioning Supervisor of 3x offshore modules in Onshore, project for Qatar QasII.
    • Perform inspection during fabrication activities, follow-up the progress of job and Safety Observations.
    • Inspections check sheets and visual examination of (piping and rotating machinery).
    • Provide expertise to site team to avoid/resolve quality problems.
    • Review vendor documentation.
    • Assist and support contractors and vendors throughout the completion.
    • Time table, discussing work progress with client.
     Sept 2006 – April 2007. Involved in Kharir Est Chaboua Yemen working for Total EP as a mechanical piping Commissioning Supervisor in a New Oil and Gas fields.
    • Follow up and insure that the job is properly done by listing and updating a punch list items.
    • Insuring that the equipments are properly installed and ready for test.
    • Develop procedure for functional test.
    • Supervise the work of vendor.
    • Establish the equipment documentation.
    • Arrange and update all punch list items.
    • Take an active role in ensuring that strict adherence to HSE aims and objectives (In accordance with HSE Political and Procedures, etc…)
    • On-site follow-up the progress of job and Safety Observations.
    • Time table, discussing work progress with the commissioning manager.
    • OPERCOM General Methodology Use.

  • Shell Gabon - Maintennance superviseur/ Coordinateur

    Libreville 2003 - maintenant • Support the MIE program to ensure application of appropriate maintenance management systems.
    • Define Maintenance and Inspection strategies
    • Act as “assigned” Shell Focal point of the Asset Technical Integrity Management process, and assure performance standards of Safety Critical Elements, and advice in activity change management process.
    • Assist the Contractor Exterran in his role and act as client representative for Shutdown activity preparation.
    • Ensure identification and availability of critical spare parts.
    • Assist and support Exterran contractor of all Maintenance major activities.
    • Ensure that Maintenance staffs have the required competencies to efficiently perform their jobs.
    • Prepare & Issue a weekly technical report to be send to OPA and OMI
    • Develop workforce competencies to undertake tasks effectively & efficiently.

  • BHP Billiton Ltd - Mechanical Supervisor

    2002 - 2006 Working for BHP Billiton Ltd / Sonatrach in Ohanet LNG plant
    From Pre Commissioning
    * Mechanical Activities Supervising,
    * On job training for national technician. ;
    * Prepares and organizes preventive and corrective maintenance actions.
    * Diagnoses the reasons of mechanical breakdowns on machines.
    * Reporting on computer system and PM routines finalizing
    * CMMS datastriming use, requirements of spare parts, Materiel allocation
    * Preparation of the systematic general overhaul. ;
    * Vibration data collection, Creation of route, download in the system.
    * Carry out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipment (rotating machinery and static equipment).
    * Pumps: Sulzer: (Mono & Multistage). Grundfos, Weir Pumps, Gears boxes, blowers ;
    * Centrifugal Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone and Man Borsig. ;
    * Reciprocating Gas Compressors: Nuevo Pignone. ;
    * Air Compressors: Atlas Copco Oil Free Screw. ;
    * Caterpillars Diesel engines(series 2500& 3000) ;
    * Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Nuevo Pignone, Solar Mars and Man Turbo. ;
    * Turbo-Expanders: Maffi Trench. ;
    * Static Equipment like as: heat exchangers, ovens, columns, towers, pipes etc... ;
    * Various Valves operating with a variety of actuators type (manual, electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and solenoid.).
    * PSV Safety valves repair and testing. ;
    * Machine tools operation, welding techniques NDT. ;
    * Scaffolding Inspection ability. ;

  • DIPLOMAS AND SPECIFIC TRAININGS - Senior Mechanical Technician

    1989 - 1991

  • Sonatrach - Senior Mechanical Technician / Technician.

    1987 - 2002 Carry-out highly skilled installation, maintenance and repair work on a variety of mechanical equipments like as:
    • Centrifugal Pumps: Union (Various), Bayron & Jackson, Dresser Injersoll, Guinard…
    • Static Equipment Like: exchangers, vessels, columns, boilers, Groves/V, Ball/V, Gate/V, Globe/V etc…
    • Caterpillar Diesel engines.
    • Gas Turbines: GE Frame 5, Frame 3
    • Centrifugal Gas Compressors: General Electric, Solar and Thomason.
    • Reciprocating Air Compressors: Sulair and Tidair
    • Mechanical work shop tools machines and Arc Welding use.

  • Sidal Reghaia Algeria - Mechanical work shop technician

    1986 - 1987 Sidal Reghaia Algeria: Mechanical work shop technician
    Tools machines and Arc Welding use:

Formations

  • INSTITUT ALGERIEN DU PETROLE IAP IAP (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1981 - 1982 Senior Mechanical Technician

