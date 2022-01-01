Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ali MANSOUR
Ajouter
Ali MANSOUR
ALGERIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Wells HSE Advisor , SH/BP/STATOIL , IA Project
Entreprises
JV SH/BP/STATOIL
- JV representative for the Thermo mechanical Cuttings cleaning(TCC) project.
2009 - 2010
BP & SH & STATOIL
- HSE Advisor
2002 - maintenant
JV GAS Project
- Wells Rig Technologist
2002 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelkader ISHAK
Chaoui_05 KAID
Hammache NASSIMA
Imen OUALI
Mahdi TEBIB
Mammeri HAFID
Mohammed HANAIZI