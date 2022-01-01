My desires to travel led me very simply to choose the hotel sector as professional career. Curious and motivated to discover new cultures, I always seized opportunities to acquire additional and international knowledge thanks to the privilege that I've had to travel and work in several places around the world.



The proficiency in several languages (French, English, Spanish and Portuguese) allow me to integrate, to understand and to express myself in different professional situations.



Future Master graduate in International Hotel Management in May 2016, I am looking for new opportunities in Sales & Events Department in an International Hospitality Group.



I remain at your entire disposal for any additional information that you will need,



Kind regards



Aline Deponge



Mes compétences :

Management opérationnel

Hôtellerie

Management

Gestion

Traduction espagnol français

Traduction anglais français