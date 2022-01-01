Menu

Aline DEPONGE

PARIS

En résumé

My desires to travel led me very simply to choose the hotel sector as professional career. Curious and motivated to discover new cultures, I always seized opportunities to acquire additional and international knowledge thanks to the privilege that I've had to travel and work in several places around the world.

The proficiency in several languages (French, English, Spanish and Portuguese) allow me to integrate, to understand and to express myself in different professional situations.

Future Master graduate in International Hotel Management in May 2016, I am looking for new opportunities in Sales & Events Department in an International Hospitality Group.

I remain at your entire disposal for any additional information that you will need,

Kind regards

Aline Deponge

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Hôtellerie
Management
Gestion
Traduction espagnol français
Traduction anglais français

Entreprises

  • Prince De Galles Hotel, Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Sales & Events Coordinator Trainee

    2015 - 2015 Missions et tâches :
    - Propositions avec cotations envoyées aux clients
    - Suivi des propositions et de la négociation
    - Enregistrement des données dans Opera V5
    - Contrats et suivi des dossiers clients
    - Visites clients
    - Participation à la réalisation des fonctions banquets et aux réunions quotidiennes

    Missions and tasks :
    - Proposals with quotes sent to customers
    - Monitoring proposals and negotiation
    - Recording data in Opera V5
    - Contracts and monitoring client files
    - Customer visits
    - Participation in the realization of banquets and functions daily meetings

  • InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, InterContinental Hotels Group - Food and Beverage Management Trainee

    2014 - 2014 Missions et tâches :
    - Accueil des clients
    - Organisation et confirmation des réservations
    - Encaissements
    - Assistante du manager
    - Responsable de la formation de l’équipe en salle

    Missions and tasks :
    - Customer reception
    - Organization and confirmation of reservations
    - Receipts
    - Assistant manager
    - Responsible for the formation of the dining room team

  • Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts - Chef de Rang

    2013 - 2013 Missions et tâches :
    - Accueil des clients
    - Prise de commandes
    - Préparations des boissons chaudes et froides
    - Encaissements
    - Responsable de la formation des nouveaux commis au restaurant

    Missions and tasks :
    - Customer réception
    - Taking orders
    - Preparation of hot and cold drinks
    - Receipts
    - Responsible for training new commis restaurant

  • Exclusiv Golf Courson - Stade Français - NGF Golf - Chef de Rang

    2012 - 2012 Missions et tâches :
    - Accueil des clients
    - Prise de commandes
    - Service du déjeuner
    - Encaissements sur les comptes nominatifs des membres du Stade Français

    Missions and tasks :
    - Customer reception
    - Taking orders
    - Lunch service
    - Receipts through the registered accounts of members of the Stade Français

  • Restaurant L'Arôme - Chef de Rang Extra

    2011 - 2012 Missions et tâches :
    - Accueil des clients
    - Service du déjeuner et du dîner à la carte
    - Service du déjeuner et du dîner lors d'évènements
    - Débarrassage

    Missions and tasks :
    - Customer reception
    - Lunch service and diner a la carte
    - Service lunch and diner during events
    - Clearing

  • Hotel de la Cité - MGallery Collection, AccorHotels Group - Food and Beverage Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Missions et tâches :
    * En cuisine :
    - Préparation, dressage et envoi des apéritifs, des entrées froides et chaudes
    * En pâtisserie :
    - Préparation, dressage et envoi des mignardises et desserts
    * En salle :
    - Accueil des clients, service du pain et du beurre, débarrassage

    Missions and tasks :
    * In the kitchen :
    - Preparation of appetizers , hot and cold starters
    * In the pastry :
    - Preparation of mignardises and desserts
    * In the dining room :
    - Customer reception, serving bread and butter, clearing

  • Restaurant L'Arche - Waitress

    2010 - 2011 Missions et tâches :
    - Responsable de la mise en place du buffet froid et de son réassort
    - Service du déjeuner et du dîner
    - Responsable de la boutique et de son réassort
    - Encaissements des articles,menus et boissons
    - Vérification des stocks et DLC produits

    Missions and tasks :
    - Responsible for the mise en place of cold buffet and its provisioning
    - Lunch service and dinner
    - Responsible of the store and its provisioning
    - Receipts of items , menus and drinks
    - Inventory verification and DLC products

  • Costao Do Santinho Resort Golf & Spa - Pastry Trainee

    2010 - 2010 Missions et tâches :
    - Préparation et dressage des desserts pour les 5 restaurants
    - Responsable de la mise en place du buffet principal
    - Réassort des desserts sur les buffets des 5 restaurants

    Missions and tasks :
    - Preparation of desserts for the 5 restaurants
    - Responsible for the mise en place of the main buffet
    - Provisioning buffet desserts of the 5 restaurants

Formations

Réseau

