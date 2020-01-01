Menu

Amandine RINCHEVAL

  • Chargée de location
  • Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm
  • Chargée de location

Tourcoing

En résumé

Chargée de location dans le domaine du bien immobilier social

Entreprises

  • Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm - Chargée de location

    Commercial | Tourcoing (59200) 2020 - 2020

  • Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm - Conseillère téléphonique

    Commercial | Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2018 - 2020

  • Arvato France - Conseillère clientèle

    ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil 2017 - 2018 conseillère clientèle

  • charme ohh natur'elle - Entreprenneur

    2014 - 2017

  • Beaute eternelle - Estheticienne

    2013 - 2013

  • Body'minute - Esthéticienne

    2011 - 2013 esthéticienne
    toutes prestations cabines
    accueil vente
    inventaire
    affichage.
    gestion planning

  • Marionnaud - Conseillère parfumerie

    Paris 2011 - 2011 conseillère
    accueil
    vente
    approvisionnement
    contrôle stock

  • Ds beauté - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 stagiaire
    soins visage
    soins corps
    manucure
    beaute des pieds
    maquillage flash
    accueil vente
    bon cadeau
    installation et préparation cabine

  • Douglas - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 stagiaire

Formations

