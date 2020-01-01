Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amandine RINCHEVAL
Ajouter
Amandine RINCHEVAL
Chargée de location
Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm
Chargée de location
Tourcoing
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Chargée de location dans le domaine du bien immobilier social
Entreprises
Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm
- Chargée de location
Commercial | Tourcoing (59200)
2020 - 2020
Vilogia Societe Anonyme D'hlm
- Conseillère téléphonique
Commercial | Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491)
2018 - 2020
Arvato France
- Conseillère clientèle
ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil
2017 - 2018
conseillère clientèle
charme ohh natur'elle
- Entreprenneur
2014 - 2017
Beaute eternelle
- Estheticienne
2013 - 2013
Body'minute
- Esthéticienne
2011 - 2013
esthéticienne
toutes prestations cabines
accueil vente
inventaire
affichage.
gestion planning
Marionnaud
- Conseillère parfumerie
Paris
2011 - 2011
conseillère
accueil
vente
approvisionnement
contrôle stock
Ds beauté
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
stagiaire
soins visage
soins corps
manucure
beaute des pieds
maquillage flash
accueil vente
bon cadeau
installation et préparation cabine
Douglas
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
stagiaire
Formations
Peggy Sage
Lille
2014 - 2014
Initiale résine
Cfa Bethune
Bethune
2011 - 2013
bp
Lycée Alain Savary (Arras)
Arras
2009 - 2011
BTS
Faculté Des Sciences Jean Perrin
Lens
2008 - 2009
première année de licence sv en découverte
Lycée Condorcet
Lens
2005 - 2008
bac
Réseau
Alain - Pierre CONCHON
Alexandre COFFIE
Anna GUAIS
Didier HOSPICE
Laura RINGARD
Malika BEL-HADJ
Philippe BERTRAND
Philippe CAUTE
Pierrick COUSIN
Rachida MELIHI