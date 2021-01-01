Menu

Amandine RIONDET

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ISO 14001
OHSAS 18001
Lean management

Entreprises

  • LRQA - QSE and Energy Lead Assessor

    2017 - maintenant

  • UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS / Building Industrial Systems - EH&S Coordinator

    2012 - 2017 Coordinate the EH&S annual plan, with input from Oversight Committee(s)
    Divisional and UTAS EH&S leadership
    Ensure annual plans are followed and actions closed out.

    Support the line management efforts to continuously improve EH&S performance and operations; including safety improvement programs, environmental protection projects, conservation activities, and projects focused on improving facility efficiency and meeting readiness objectives such as preventive maintenance and EH&S programs

    Provide technical support for Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) screenings. Facilitate reviews of applicable JHA protocols to ensure all corrective measures are effectively implemented.
    Develop appropriate rules, procedures, and standards that address EH&S risks and hazards; deploy troughout the company facility. Maintain records and documents according to the program, UTC and industry requirements.

    Coordinate workers compensation claims with support from Human Resources, work care and appropriate leadership.

    Audit the quality of incident investigations to ensure appropriate root cause and mistake proof solutions are implemented throughout the facility. Advise management team memebers on corrective action and hazard mitigation. Participate in site investigations as required

    Assess regulatory requirements, trends, at risk behaviors, unsafge conditions, and site needs. Establish appropriate prevention and control methods. Advise and approve site operating decisions for new operations, processes and/or equipment relative to EH&S impact.

    Support the evaluation of environmental, health and safety impacts of implementing new floor plans or introduction of new equipment work processes prior to introduction at the site.
    Interface, as necessary, with government agencies to maintain regulatory compliance (audits, annual reports, applications and permitting)

    Train supervisors regarding their Eh&S responsabilities, the recognition of hazards and risks, and completion of incident investigation. Provide regulatory and pratical training, as applicable, through the developement and implementation of training and education plan. Create new training materials as required, conduct training assessments to determine the effectiveness of the education and training plan.

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - HSE Engineer

    Montréal 2010 - 2012 Mission 1 (data processing manager environment): managing the environmental data for 20 sites in Europe, the middle East and African area

    Mission 2 (Site Implementation manager HSEQMS): coordinating and managing stakeholders for implementation of Health Safety and Environment Quality Management System (HSEQMS)

    Mission 3 (HSE graduate Occupational Health Specialist):
    Supporting site personnel
    Design and implementation carry out Occupational hygiene monitoring programs following approved methodology
    Conduct sampling for personal exposures to chemical
    Providing support and advice to managers on occupational hygiene issues, particularly risk management analysis and minimisation
    Maintain chemical and other hazardous substances database
    Carry out assigned tasks associated with the implementation of Rio Tinto Health standards
    Analyse and interpret monitoring data un accordance with Rio tinto Health standards
    Maintain monitoring equipment operable and within calibration, records of surveys and raw data
    Developing recommendations on pathways for managing or resolving particular Health and hygiene risks or issues
    The development and presentation of training material to improve workforce knowledge and understanding of industrial health and hygiene issues
    Recommend PPE for site use
    Develop, apply and report on appropriate work for the Occupational Physician

  • Rio Tinto Alcan / Arkema / Total - Block release & Internship

    2004 - 2010 Block-release training (3 months at school 8 months at work)
    Rio tinto alcan Saint Jean de Maurienne
    Setting up Health standards (particulate and gas/vapour exposures, hearing conservation, hazardous substances, travel and remote site Health...)

    Block-release training (3 weeks at work 1 week at school)

    TOTAL Feyzin's Refinery
    Managing critical tasks
    Monitoring employees´ exposure to chemical substances
    Evaluating professional risks
    Site management (writing PdP (Prévention Plan), safety induction, site audits)
    Planning of communication Supports

    Intership (3 months)
    Arkema Pierre bénite
    Setting up the Internal Operation Plan

    Intership 2 months
    Rio Tinto Alcan Saint Jean de Maurienne
    Managing and following up on the Important Security Elements

Formations

