Amandine RIONDET

Mes compétences :
ISO 14001
OHSAS 18001
Lean management
Entreprises
LRQA
- QSE and Energy Lead Assessor
2017 - maintenant
UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS / Building Industrial Systems
- EH&S Coordinator
2012 - 2017Coordinate the EH&S annual plan, with input from Oversight Committee(s)
Divisional and UTAS EH&S leadership
Ensure annual plans are followed and actions closed out.
Support the line management efforts to continuously improve EH&S performance and operations; including safety improvement programs, environmental protection projects, conservation activities, and projects focused on improving facility efficiency and meeting readiness objectives such as preventive maintenance and EH&S programs
Provide technical support for Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) screenings. Facilitate reviews of applicable JHA protocols to ensure all corrective measures are effectively implemented.
Develop appropriate rules, procedures, and standards that address EH&S risks and hazards; deploy troughout the company facility. Maintain records and documents according to the program, UTC and industry requirements.
Coordinate workers compensation claims with support from Human Resources, work care and appropriate leadership.
Audit the quality of incident investigations to ensure appropriate root cause and mistake proof solutions are implemented throughout the facility. Advise management team memebers on corrective action and hazard mitigation. Participate in site investigations as required
Assess regulatory requirements, trends, at risk behaviors, unsafge conditions, and site needs. Establish appropriate prevention and control methods. Advise and approve site operating decisions for new operations, processes and/or equipment relative to EH&S impact.
Support the evaluation of environmental, health and safety impacts of implementing new floor plans or introduction of new equipment work processes prior to introduction at the site.
Interface, as necessary, with government agencies to maintain regulatory compliance (audits, annual reports, applications and permitting)
Train supervisors regarding their Eh&S responsabilities, the recognition of hazards and risks, and completion of incident investigation. Provide regulatory and pratical training, as applicable, through the developement and implementation of training and education plan. Create new training materials as required, conduct training assessments to determine the effectiveness of the education and training plan.
Rio Tinto Alcan
- HSE Engineer
Montréal2010 - 2012Mission 1 (data processing manager environment): managing the environmental data for 20 sites in Europe, the middle East and African area
Mission 2 (Site Implementation manager HSEQMS): coordinating and managing stakeholders for implementation of Health Safety and Environment Quality Management System (HSEQMS)
Mission 3 (HSE graduate Occupational Health Specialist):
Supporting site personnel
Design and implementation carry out Occupational hygiene monitoring programs following approved methodology
Conduct sampling for personal exposures to chemical
Providing support and advice to managers on occupational hygiene issues, particularly risk management analysis and minimisation
Maintain chemical and other hazardous substances database
Carry out assigned tasks associated with the implementation of Rio Tinto Health standards
Analyse and interpret monitoring data un accordance with Rio tinto Health standards
Maintain monitoring equipment operable and within calibration, records of surveys and raw data
Developing recommendations on pathways for managing or resolving particular Health and hygiene risks or issues
The development and presentation of training material to improve workforce knowledge and understanding of industrial health and hygiene issues
Recommend PPE for site use
Develop, apply and report on appropriate work for the Occupational Physician
Rio Tinto Alcan / Arkema / Total
- Block release & Internship
2004 - 2010Block-release training (3 months at school 8 months at work)
Rio tinto alcan Saint Jean de Maurienne
Setting up Health standards (particulate and gas/vapour exposures, hearing conservation, hazardous substances, travel and remote site Health...)
Block-release training (3 weeks at work 1 week at school)
TOTAL Feyzin's Refinery
Managing critical tasks
Monitoring employees´ exposure to chemical substances
Evaluating professional risks
Site management (writing PdP (Prévention Plan), safety induction, site audits)
Planning of communication Supports
Intership (3 months)
Arkema Pierre bénite
Setting up the Internal Operation Plan
Intership 2 months
Rio Tinto Alcan Saint Jean de Maurienne
Managing and following up on the Important Security Elements