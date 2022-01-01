Menu

Amel LOUMI

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chasse de tête
Entretiens professionnels
Communication
Sourcing
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Recrutement IT

Entreprises

  • Career Booster - Consultante en recrutement

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE 2018 - maintenant Autres
    Career Booster est un savoir-faire de plus 17 ans dans le conseil, le service
    et la gestion de compétences .

    CJS : Cabinet de Recrutement et de Conseil RH.
    APSIT : Agence des Prestataires de Services Informatiques et Telecoms.
    Success Portage ; Spécialiste du portage salarial
    Scop Lab ; Editeur de logiciels de recrutement (ATS, candidature, CRM)

  • Pentabell - International Recruiter

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Autres

    PENTABELL is specialized in the provision of Technical Assistance Services to the Oil & Gas Industry.
    Principal mission
    - Collect and analyze recruitment needs from the sponsoring management
    - Apply the methods used to recruit according to the profile sought and the resources allocated;
    - Write and distribute the offers according to the profiles and needs of the services concerned
    - Choose the most appropriate mode of communication, according to the profile and the locality
    - Identify candidates via internet or other job board

    - Select profiles after sorting an application
    - Make a first telephone interview with the selected candidates and possibly schedule physical interviews;
    - Ensure the proper application of the company's recruitment procedure
    - coordinate with the sales
    - follow up with the candidate
    - Respect the procedures in force

  • Gloviz - Sales

    2016 - 2017 - Supports portfolio companies & private clients.
    -procede prospecting and detractions of prospective needs.
    -relance and customer negotiation.
    -establish purchase order and invoicing.
    -Make sure of the achievement of sales objectives and customer satisfaction
    - take charge of customer complaints.
    -coordination with the different departments of the company (transit-logistics-
    sales administration-after-sales service).
    -to ensure the proper functioning of the showroom

Formations

  • INISCOM Filiale Du Groupe INSIM / Ecole Supérieur De Gestion Paris (Alger)

    Alger 2015 - 2016 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • INISCOM Filiale Du Groupe INSIM / Ecole Supérieur De Gestion Paris (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - 2015 Technicien supérieur en Ressources humaines

