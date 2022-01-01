Amel LOUMI

Mes compétences :
Chasse de tête
Entretiens professionnels
Communication
Sourcing
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Recrutement IT
Entreprises
Career Booster
- Consultante en recrutement
NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE2018 - maintenantAutres
Career Booster est un savoir-faire de plus 17 ans dans le conseil, le service
et la gestion de compétences .
CJS : Cabinet de Recrutement et de Conseil RH.
APSIT : Agence des Prestataires de Services Informatiques et Telecoms.
Success Portage ; Spécialiste du portage salarial
Scop Lab ; Editeur de logiciels de recrutement (ATS, candidature, CRM)
Pentabell
- International Recruiter
Paris2017 - 2018Autres
PENTABELL is specialized in the provision of Technical Assistance Services to the Oil & Gas Industry.
Principal mission
- Collect and analyze recruitment needs from the sponsoring management
- Apply the methods used to recruit according to the profile sought and the resources allocated;
- Write and distribute the offers according to the profiles and needs of the services concerned
- Choose the most appropriate mode of communication, according to the profile and the locality
- Identify candidates via internet or other job board
- Select profiles after sorting an application
- Make a first telephone interview with the selected candidates and possibly schedule physical interviews;
- Ensure the proper application of the company's recruitment procedure
- coordinate with the sales
- follow up with the candidate
- Respect the procedures in force
Gloviz
- Sales
2016 - 2017- Supports portfolio companies & private clients.
-procede prospecting and detractions of prospective needs.
-relance and customer negotiation.
-establish purchase order and invoicing.
-Make sure of the achievement of sales objectives and customer satisfaction
- take charge of customer complaints.
-coordination with the different departments of the company (transit-logistics-
sales administration-after-sales service).
-to ensure the proper functioning of the showroom
Formations
INISCOM Filiale Du Groupe INSIM / Ecole Supérieur De Gestion Paris (Alger)
Alger2015 - 2016Bachelor of Business Administration
INISCOM Filiale Du Groupe INSIM / Ecole Supérieur De Gestion Paris (Alger)
Alger2013 - 2015Technicien supérieur en Ressources humaines