Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amel LOUNAS
Ajouter
Amel LOUNAS
LA PLAINE SAINT-DENIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Brussels Airlines
- Déléguée commerciale
2002 - maintenant
Sabena/Swissair
- Agent de comptoir
1999 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Des Carrières Supérieures ESCV
Vichy
1996 - 1998
BTS
Tourisme-Loisirs Option A
Lycée
Lyon
1990 - 1995
Baccalauréat ES
Réseau
Abdel Aziz ASSANI
Aymen KHALFAOUI
Catherine CHEVALIER-CURT
Christian ROUX
Gerard DOUALLA ETONGO
Jean-Luc GASTINEL *
Marc SURÉ
Néji ALLOUCHE
Rafik LOUNAS