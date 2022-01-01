Amélie LEFEVRE

-
Imerys, Paris (75)
- Product Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Technical support in filtration in Europe (Russia, Czech Republic, England, France...)
• Implementation of a new filtration product with breweries spread in Europe
• Optimization of filtration process in the customer plant → Savings of 5-10k€/plant
• New products and equipments development in laboratory for filtration (large scale trials)
-
Imerys, Lompoc CA (USA)
- Process Engineer
2011 - 2011
Water balance of three processing facilities → Savings of $22 k/year
• Localization of water leaks and inappropriate usage
• Detection and resolution of a programming issue for the rinse filter
• Laboratory study and scale trial to maximize the slurry concentration during the flotation process of the diatomaceous earth → Enhancement of the productivity (+40%)/ decrease water consumption (-5%)
-
Imerys, Andersonville-GA (USA)
- Process Engineer
2010 - 2011
Mass balance of the processing facilities
• Identification of the weight scales reliability issues→ Calibration and replacement
• Implementation of an automatic mass flow instrumentation
Increase of the density of the product (key parameter in the refractory sector)
• Extrusion process parameters optimization → Density and productivity enhancement
Recycling waste into the process
• Study on the affect of blending waste with raw materials
• Formulation of new recipes with waste materials and additives
-
Imerys, Clérac (17)
- Process Engineer
2010 - 2010
Optimize mixtures of raw materials and solve problems of calcination
• New interpretation and control of the programming model used for the blending of the clays → Enhancement of the quality of the product
• Principal component analysis on the calcination parameters→ Problems identification
• Proposition of an industrial process development to improve density
-
Bouygues Construction, Quille, Compiègne (60)
- Civil Engineer
2009 - 2009
Construction of 31 apartments building
• Definition of standard operating procedures with the Method Department
• Control and analyze the use of specialized concrete
• Verify operation site, coordinate subcontractors, control budget (..)
-
TERREAL, Roumazières Loubert (16)
- Process Engineer
2009 - 2010
Reduce gas and electricity consumption in the factory
• Examine potential process failures and evaluate risk priorities
• Define performance indicators to control consumption
• Propose alternatives solutions for reducing consumption
-
Saint Gobain Gyproc
- Research Engineer
2008 - 2008
Project on the effects of set retarders on gypsum plaster
Interpretation of the setting profile of the gypsum plaster during the addition of chemicals
Development of a classification method of the different retarders