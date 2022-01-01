Menu

Amélie LEFEVRE

TOULON

Entreprises

  • Imerys, Paris (75) - Product Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Technical support in filtration in Europe (Russia, Czech Republic, England, France...)
    • Implementation of a new filtration product with breweries spread in Europe
    • Optimization of filtration process in the customer plant → Savings of 5-10k€/plant
    • New products and equipments development in laboratory for filtration (large scale trials)

  • Imerys, Lompoc CA (USA) - Process Engineer

    2011 - 2011 Water balance of three processing facilities → Savings of $22 k/year
    • Localization of water leaks and inappropriate usage
    • Detection and resolution of a programming issue for the rinse filter
    • Laboratory study and scale trial to maximize the slurry concentration during the flotation process of the diatomaceous earth → Enhancement of the productivity (+40%)/ decrease water consumption (-5%)

  • Imerys, Andersonville-GA (USA) - Process Engineer

    2010 - 2011 Mass balance of the processing facilities
    • Identification of the weight scales reliability issues→ Calibration and replacement
    • Implementation of an automatic mass flow instrumentation
    Increase of the density of the product (key parameter in the refractory sector)
    • Extrusion process parameters optimization → Density and productivity enhancement
    Recycling waste into the process
    • Study on the affect of blending waste with raw materials
    • Formulation of new recipes with waste materials and additives

  • Imerys, Clérac (17) - Process Engineer

    2010 - 2010 Optimize mixtures of raw materials and solve problems of calcination
    • New interpretation and control of the programming model used for the blending of the clays → Enhancement of the quality of the product
    • Principal component analysis on the calcination parameters→ Problems identification
    • Proposition of an industrial process development to improve density

  • Bouygues Construction, Quille, Compiègne (60) - Civil Engineer

    2009 - 2009 Construction of 31 apartments building
    • Definition of standard operating procedures with the Method Department
    • Control and analyze the use of specialized concrete
    • Verify operation site, coordinate subcontractors, control budget (..)

  • TERREAL, Roumazières Loubert (16) - Process Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Reduce gas and electricity consumption in the factory
    • Examine potential process failures and evaluate risk priorities
    • Define performance indicators to control consumption
    • Propose alternatives solutions for reducing consumption

  • Saint Gobain Gyproc - Research Engineer

    2008 - 2008 Project on the effects of set retarders on gypsum plaster
     Interpretation of the setting profile of the gypsum plaster during the addition of chemicals
     Development of a classification method of the different retarders

Formations

  • ENSCI (Limoges)

    Limoges maintenant

  • ENSCI (Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Céramique Industrielle) (Limoges)

    Limoges 2006 - 2009 Material Engineer

    Concentration Processes Engineering and building materials: process engineering, ceramic materials, quality, management, energetic consumption, inventory control, accounting, hygiene and safety, modeling tools (Comsol, Labview)

