Amélie MALFOY
Amélie MALFOY
GENEVE
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Marketing des services
Entreprises
HomeAway EMEA, part of Expedia
- Head of Global Marketing & Product Marketing
2013 - maintenant
Newell Rubbermaid
- Senior brand manager, EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2012
ACHIEVE GLOBAL
- Responsable marketing France
Tampa, Florida
2003 - 2006
CANON
- Chef de produit
Courbevoie
2000 - 2003
Au sein du Pan European Management Trainee Programme, 4 projets.
01-03
Chef de produit, France et Belgique
00-01
Responsable projet , UK et Pays-Bas
AIESEC
- Vice présidente relations externes
1998 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers
1995 - 2000
Marketing
Réseau
Caroline LASSUIE
Christian MAUREL
Claire MIGEOT
Elisabeth CALLOT
Francheteau PEGGY
Isabelle CUSSAC-MAZARGUIL
Maxime LESPAGNOL
Pierre-Yves RENOIR
Raphaël HENRY
Yves RAZAFI