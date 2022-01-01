Amélie MERHEB

High-motivated and passionate by sports, I have oriented my career towards sport's event management. Indeed, I've successively worked for the GDF SUEZ tennis Open, the Rugby World Cup 2011 and the London Olympics games 2012.



It allows me to develop lots of professional's skills including the sense of responsibilities, organisation, team spirit, and the capacity to take initiatives, decisions and to provide strong proposals. I’m sure that my enthusiasm may facilitate a good atmosphere at work, and my previous experiences may be an asset for my future job.



Mes compétences :

Excel

Word

Lotus Notes

PowerPoint

Communication

Organization

Event Management