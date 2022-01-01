Menu

Amélie MERHEB

PARIS

High-motivated and passionate by sports, I have oriented my career towards sport's event management. Indeed, I've successively worked for the GDF SUEZ tennis Open, the Rugby World Cup 2011 and the London Olympics games 2012.

It allows me to develop lots of professional's skills including the sense of responsibilities, organisation, team spirit, and the capacity to take initiatives, decisions and to provide strong proposals. I’m sure that my enthusiasm may facilitate a good atmosphere at work, and my previous experiences may be an asset for my future job.

Mes compétences :
Excel
Word
Lotus Notes
PowerPoint
Communication
Organization
Event Management

Entreprises

  • EVENTEAM - Rugby World Cup 2015 Logistic & Production Project Manager

    2014 - maintenant Eventeam has been appointed for the 3rd time as Official Authorized ticket reseller of the French Rugby Federation for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Within this context, we are in charge of organizing travel packages for Corporate & individuals clients.

    My job upstream the event:
    - Choosing location, facilities and venue
    - Defining accommodation, transfers and providing catering and activities services
    - Performing a benchmark regarding onsite suppliers & negociation with UK partners
    - Creating offers, establishing budgets, writing recommandations for Corporate requests

  • Eventeam - Chef de projet Jeux Olympiques de Sochi 2014

    2014 - 2014 - Élaboration de recommandations, de budgets et suivi des dossiers Grand Public
    - Gestion du service des visas

  • BNP Paribas - Communication officer at the Association BNP Paribas MixCity

    Paris 2012 - 2013 • Development and implementation of a new communication strategy, 3 year after the launch of the association in 2009
    • Organisation & Management of the internal & external events: Women’s networks cocktail, AGO 2013, conferences, workshops, seminars, breakfasts, evenings.
    • Management of the communication's tools & modernization of the website.
    • In charge of the international relations (Hong-Kong, Singapore, Korea, USA, UK, Italy)

  • Groupe Eventeam - London Olympics games - Logistic project manager assistant

    2012 - 2012 • Implementation and coordination of the logistics and hospitality solutions for all the Eventeam’s groups (Corporate, federations, partners) during the London Olympic games 2012
    • Choosing location, facilities and venue, Managing relation and negociation with foreigners suppliers, Defining accommodation solutions and providing catering and activities services, Handling the end-to-end booking process.
    • Using the data base named SAPEIG in order to manage all the bookings
    • On site: 3 weeks in London during the Olympics game. Controlling and managing operations to guarantee the successful delivery of the event

  • JCM Destination - Rugby World Cup - Event & Tourism project manager assistant

    2011 - 2012 • Organisation of trips, incentives for individuals and groups. Research and selection of the suppliers, writing of proposals and establishing budgets, managing the booking’s process, following the different folders from the beginning to the end.
    • Relation with New-Zealander suppliers and internationals clients.
    • Organisation of evenings during the Rugby World Cup 2011
    • Tour leader for groups during the Rugby World Cup.

  • ABR Organisation - Event project manager assistant

    2011 - 2011 • Organisation of the Cagnes-sur-Mer Alpes-Maritimes GDF SUEZ Open, Women’s International Tennis Tournament : responsible of the press release and the press’s relationships, relation with partners and suppliers, implementation of the communication campaign, responsible of a staff team of 15 people (Planning’s implementation and coordination)
    http://www.opendecagnes.com/
    • Organisation of conventions, seminars, incentives and team building: From the proposal to the event’s coordination on site.
    • Public’s relation operations

