Amélie MEUNIER

LANCEL
- Finance Director
Paris
2017 - maintenant
LANCEL
- Controlling Director
Paris
2014 - 2016
Richemont Group
- Financial Analyst
2010 - 2014
Chloé International - Richemont Group
- Senior Business Controller
2008 - 2010
• Prices management: COGS and selling prices controlling, control of internal and external margin.
• In charge of the Europe and Asia Pacific regions: construction and presentation of annual budgets. Quarterly elaboration of annual forecasts. Monthly follow-up.
• Worldwide stock management: planning and coordination with the Logistic Department. Implementation of IC procedures. Supervision of the warehouse stocktakes. Clearance sales controlling (pricing, worldwide coordination).
Chloe International - Richemont Group
- Retail Controller
2007 - 2008
• Controlling of the worldwide retail activity: turnover, boutiques P&L analysis, profitability analysis on investment requests for boutiques/corners, sell-through, supervision of the boutiques stocktakes, implementation of open-to-buy procedures and follow-up.
• Implementation of Internal Control procedures for retail cycle (preparation of control matrix, boutiques audits).
Yves Rocher Group
- Controller of Daniel Jouvance brand
Issy les Moulineaux
2006 - 2007
• In charge of Russia, Germany and Switzerland regions: monthly closings, management reporting, analysis of the commercial and financial results, analysis of the unpaid ratio.
• Consolidation of brand results (France and international) and presentation of the monthly results and forecasts to the CEO.
Yves Rocher Group
- Corporate Controller
Issy les Moulineaux
2004 - 2006
• Preparation of Corporate Departments budgets. Follow-up and management reporting.
• Presentation of the monthly results and forecasts to the CEO.
Deloitte & Touche Tohmatsu, Paris
- Auditor Internship
2004 - 2004