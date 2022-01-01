Menu

Amélie MEUNIER

Paris

Entreprises

  • LANCEL - Finance Director

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • LANCEL - Controlling Director

    Paris 2014 - 2016

  • Richemont Group - Financial Analyst

    2010 - 2014

  • Chloé International - Richemont Group - Senior Business Controller

    2008 - 2010 • Prices management: COGS and selling prices controlling, control of internal and external margin.
    • In charge of the Europe and Asia Pacific regions: construction and presentation of annual budgets. Quarterly elaboration of annual forecasts. Monthly follow-up.
    • Worldwide stock management: planning and coordination with the Logistic Department. Implementation of IC procedures. Supervision of the warehouse stocktakes. Clearance sales controlling (pricing, worldwide coordination).

  • Chloe International - Richemont Group - Retail Controller

    2007 - 2008 • Controlling of the worldwide retail activity: turnover, boutiques P&L analysis, profitability analysis on investment requests for boutiques/corners, sell-through, supervision of the boutiques stocktakes, implementation of open-to-buy procedures and follow-up.
    • Implementation of Internal Control procedures for retail cycle (preparation of control matrix, boutiques audits).

  • Yves Rocher Group - Controller of Daniel Jouvance brand

    Issy les Moulineaux 2006 - 2007 • In charge of Russia, Germany and Switzerland regions: monthly closings, management reporting, analysis of the commercial and financial results, analysis of the unpaid ratio.
    • Consolidation of brand results (France and international) and presentation of the monthly results and forecasts to the CEO.

  • Yves Rocher Group - Corporate Controller

    Issy les Moulineaux 2004 - 2006 • Preparation of Corporate Departments budgets. Follow-up and management reporting.
    • Presentation of the monthly results and forecasts to the CEO.

  • Deloitte & Touche Tohmatsu, Paris - Auditor Internship

    2004 - 2004

Formations

