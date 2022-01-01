Amélie NIEL

Lincoln Associates
- Chargée de recherches (stage)
Paris
2015 - 2015
Chargée de recherche Finance- Banque- Assurance au sein du cabinet de recrutement Lincoln Associates
-Compréhension et retranscription des besoins du client.
-Recherche des candidats (top et middle managers) correspondants au profil défini (approche directe, sourcing, chasse de tête).
-Identification et qualification des candidats, participation aux entretiens avec le consultant en charge de la mission.
-Suivi du process de recrutement.
- Understanding and transcribing clients' requests
- Looking for applicants (top and middle managers) who fit the required profile (executive search, headhunting, sourcing)
- Identifying and qualifying applicants
- Supporting the consultant during interviews
- Following the entire process