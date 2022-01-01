Amélie PENNAVAIRE

-- > Expérience professionnelle :

- CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES (2 ans) + CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES SENIOR (1 an) à KANTAR TNS SINGAPOUR, Département Innovation & Développement Produit

- CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à KANTAR TNS LONDRES, Département Marque & Communication, Compte Unilever (10 mois)

- ASSISTANTE CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à STRATEGIR BORDEAUX, Département Food (6 mois)



-- > Cursus :

Master 2 'Chef de Produit et Études Marketing' à l’IAE de Toulouse

Première année de Master effectuée en Norvège



-- > Qualités : travail assidu, rigueur et réelle sensibilité aux problématiques marketing



Mes compétences :

Études quantitatives

Produits de grande consommation

Études marketing

SPSS Statistics

Microsoft Office