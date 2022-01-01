Menu

Amélie PENNAVAIRE

TOULOUSE

-- > Expérience professionnelle :
- CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES (2 ans) + CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES SENIOR (1 an) à KANTAR TNS SINGAPOUR, Département Innovation & Développement Produit
- CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à KANTAR TNS LONDRES, Département Marque & Communication, Compte Unilever (10 mois)
- ASSISTANTE CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à STRATEGIR BORDEAUX, Département Food (6 mois)

-- > Cursus :
Master 2 'Chef de Produit et Études Marketing' à l’IAE de Toulouse
Première année de Master effectuée en Norvège

-- > Qualités : travail assidu, rigueur et réelle sensibilité aux problématiques marketing

Mes compétences :
Études quantitatives
Produits de grande consommation
Études marketing
SPSS Statistics
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Kantar TNS Singapour - Chargée d'Études Senior

    2016 - 2019 2 ans Chargée d'Études + 1 an Chargée d'Études Senior

    --> Quantitatif, Département INNOVATION & DÉVELOPPEMENT PRODUIT

    --> Chargée des comptes COCA-COLA et NESTLÉ, principalement tests de concepts et de produits en Asie Pacifique.
    Projets occasionnels pour P&G, Unilever, Heineken, Canon, Fonterra, Mead Johnson - Tests de marque, de sensitivité prix, segmentation des besoins, satisfaction employés.

    --> Missions :
     - Préparation de propositions commerciales clients
     - Mise en place des projets : définition des timings et réservation des ressources
     - Élaboration des questionnaires
     - Gestion opérationnelle des projets : traductions, scripting, terrain (en ligne ou face-à-face), traitement des données, gestion des coûts
     - Préparation des rapports
     - Présentation des résultats aux clients

  • Kantar TNS UK - Chargée d'Études (Quantitatives, FMCG)

    2015 - 2016 --> Département MARQUE & COMMUNICATION, Équipe UNILEVER

    --> Gestion opérationnelle de projets multi-pays

    --> Missions :
    - Assister à la mise en place des projets : assemblage des coûts, rédaction du projet récapitulatif, organisation des ressources
    - Revue des questionnaires
    - Collaborer avec les différentes parties prenantes : traducteurs, scripting, fournisseurs de panels, traitement de données
    - Test de liens online
    - Gestion du terrain
    - Vérification de tableaux de données
    - Gestion des coûts et timings
    - Travail en collaboration avec les membres d’équipe

  • Strategir - Assistante Chargée d'Études (Quantitatives, FMCG)

    2014 - 2014 --> Stage de fin d'études, Département FOOD

    --> Travail quotidien sur des tests de produits, tests de packaging (avec ou sans eye-tracking et tachistoscope), tests de concepts, tests d’usages & attitudes, tests de prix

    --> Missions :
    - Rédaction des projets récapitulatifs et introductions de présentations
    - Réalisation de questionnaires
    - Traduction en anglais de questionnaires et de grilles de questions ouvertes
    - Test de liens online, vérification de tableaux de données
    - Réalisation de plans de tri
    - Rédaction de topline
    - Coordination en interne : réservation des salles de terrain, navette interne des questionnaires, listes d’achats, animation de groupes projets
    - Spécifique aux tests de packaging : plans de linéaires, étiquettes prix (pour linéaires physiques et virtuels)

  • Imagin Harmony - Stage Marketing

    2013 - 2013 Institut de beauté et de relooking

    - Rédaction de dossiers clients personnalisés
    - Elaboration et distribution d’un catalogue mensuel
    - Création de newsletters
    - Réflexion sur la stratégie d’entreprise
    - Merchandising de l’institut
    - Gestion de la base de données clients
    - Vente de produits sur Internet
    - Contact fournisseurs

Formations

  • IAE Toulouse

    Toulouse 2013 - 2014 PROGRAMME:
    Marketing Quantitatif
    Marketing Qualitatif
    Conseil en Marketing
    Stratégie Marketing
    Marketing Digital
    Management Marketing

  • BI Norwegian School of Management

    Oslo 2012 - 2013 PROGRAMME:
    Understanding the Consumer
    Strategic Marketing Issues
    International Consumer Behavior
    Psychological Measurement
    Multivariate Statistics
    Strategic Management
    Managing Workplace Diversity
    Organizational Behavior
    Marketing Finance
    Applied Finance

