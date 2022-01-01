Amélie PENNAVAIRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
-- > Expérience professionnelle :
- CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES (2 ans) + CHARGÉE D'ÉTUDES SENIOR (1 an) à KANTAR TNS SINGAPOUR, Département Innovation & Développement Produit
- CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à KANTAR TNS LONDRES, Département Marque & Communication, Compte Unilever (10 mois)
- ASSISTANTE CHARGÉE D’ÉTUDES à STRATEGIR BORDEAUX, Département Food (6 mois)
-- > Cursus :
Master 2 'Chef de Produit et Études Marketing' à l’IAE de Toulouse
Première année de Master effectuée en Norvège
-- > Qualités : travail assidu, rigueur et réelle sensibilité aux problématiques marketing
Mes compétences :
Études quantitatives
Produits de grande consommation
Études marketing
SPSS Statistics
Microsoft Office