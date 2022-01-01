Amélie REEB

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Various missions over the years, focussing on project coordination and management, but with many other know-how developped around Users support, marketing, ....
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
- Owner assistance for IT projects (needs definition, specification document creation)
- Project management
- Budget building (BCI) and follow-up,
- Reporting,
- Design,
- Development, Integration, Deployment or Maintenance,
- Team management or coordination
FIELDS
- End-User services (Help-desk, On-site support, ..)
- Infrastructure
- Pricing - Planning and Forecasting : P&L
- Credit insurance