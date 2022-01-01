Amélie REEB

Various missions over the years, focussing on project coordination and management, but with many other know-how developped around Users support, marketing, ....



PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

- Owner assistance for IT projects (needs definition, specification document creation)

- Project management

- Budget building (BCI) and follow-up,

- Reporting,

- Design,

- Development, Integration, Deployment or Maintenance,

- Team management or coordination



FIELDS

- End-User services (Help-desk, On-site support, ..)

- Infrastructure

- Pricing - Planning and Forecasting : P&L

- Credit insurance