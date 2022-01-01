Menu

Amélie REEB

Paris

En résumé

Various missions over the years, focussing on project coordination and management, but with many other know-how developped around Users support, marketing, ....

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
- Owner assistance for IT projects (needs definition, specification document creation)
- Project management
- Budget building (BCI) and follow-up,
- Reporting,
- Design,
- Development, Integration, Deployment or Maintenance,
- Team management or coordination

FIELDS
- End-User services (Help-desk, On-site support, ..)
- Infrastructure
- Pricing - Planning and Forecasting : P&L
- Credit insurance

Entreprises

  • Sopragroup - IT Engineer - Project management

    Paris 2003 - maintenant Various missions over the years, focussing on project coordination and management, but with many other know-how developped around Users support, marketing, ....

    COMPANIES where missions took place
    - Schneider-Electric
    - Hewlett-Packard
    - Soitec
    - Total

  • Cardif - IT Consulting Engineer

    Pélissanne 1998 - 2003 In the International IT department, for Dutch and Belgian subsidiaries,
    - Contracts management tool application manager
    - Team manager (3 to 5 French or English-speaking computer analysts)

Formations

  • Ensimag

    St Martin D'Heres 1995 - 1998 Ingénierie de l'Orgnisation

