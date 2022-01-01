Menu

Amelie ROELANTS

GOEBLANGE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Makana S.A. - ITnation - Community Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • NFS S.A. - IT Recruiter

    2011 - maintenant

  • Jamendo S.A. - Community Manager

    2005 - 2010

Formations

  • ESAD

    Lille 1993 - 1996 Gestion Commerciale et Marketing

    Gestion Commerciale et Marketing

Réseau