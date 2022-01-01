Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amelie ROELANTS
Ajouter
Amelie ROELANTS
GOEBLANGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Makana S.A. - ITnation
- Community Manager
2011 - 2011
NFS S.A.
- IT Recruiter
2011 - maintenant
Jamendo S.A.
- Community Manager
2005 - 2010
Formations
ESAD
Lille
1993 - 1996
Gestion Commerciale et Marketing
Gestion Commerciale et Marketing
ESAD
Lille
1993 - 1996
Gestion Commerciale et Marketing
Réseau
Alain IMBAUD
Alexandre TRÂN
Bertrand WUNDERLICH
Cécile SIMON
Guillaume QUILLIOT
Julie GADE
Maxime MARION
Nfs S.A.
Samia LAABASSI