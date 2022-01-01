Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Candice LESY
Ajouter
Candice LESY
CYSOING
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MESA BELLA
- Responsable commerciale
2010 - maintenant
Formations
ESAD
Lille
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Anne-Sophie BONNEL
Charles ROQUETTE
Eric MOAL
Gauthier QUÉMERAIS
Isabelle TALABARDON
Marilyne DANIEL
Maryan JACEK
Stephanie LANNOY
Violaine ARLAIS
Xavier BENEDETTI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z