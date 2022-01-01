Menu

Amélie ROUOT

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Specialties: Communications & Events management, Art Business, Multicultural management

Mes compétences :
Word
Indesign CS5
Excel
Dynamique

Entreprises

  • Elisabeth de Brabant Chinese Contemporary Fine Art Center - Communication and Programming Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Musée de l'Orangerie - PR manager's assistant : space renting and events' management

    2012 - 2013 - Managing Events' budget for both Staff, catering & inventories
    - Collaboration with Top Parisian caterers
    - Carrying out of shooting conventions
    - PR & Media Planning
    - Communication plan with Orsay's museum
    - VIP accompaniment

  • CAPC-Musée d'Art Contemporain de la Ville de Bordeaux - Communication and PR department's internship

    2012 - 2012 - New partnerships' development
    - Press reports' production
    - Newsletter's repositioning and recommendation - social networks' activation
    - Graphic designers' assistant in Incentives' development

  • Editions Sud Ouest - Work experiences in events organization, communication and PR

    2012 - 2012 - PR management, Daily bases operations
    - Settlement of a partnership with Events International
    - Organization of the first Edition of a book fair in Langon (France, near Bordeaux)
    - Market studies prior to new touristic guides' publications and launch
    - Investigation of new customers at London books' fair

  • EVENTO, Art biennale - Analysis of mediation supports and mediation work at the biennal

    2011 - 2011 - Mediation work and guided visits
    - Active contribution to the concept development of a biennale's magazine

  • Mairie de Neuilly-sur-Seine - Communication and Information service, short-term mission

    2011 - 2011 - Design and development of flyers
    - Event communication management, organized by French Municipal Youth Council
    - Computer Science's training
    - Negociation of illustrations' copyrights

  • CNRS - Médiatrice

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Médiation culturelle autour de la promotion du festival de cinéma organisé par le CNRS, Cinémascience. Oganisation d'une campagne de street marketing, animation de débats...

  • Cours Mably, galerie (33) - Organization of Bernard Vidal’s exhibition

    2010 - 2011 - Funds leveraging
    - Communication and PR
    - Scenography
    - Organization of the opening

  • Charente Libre - Membre d'un atelier d'écriture de critiques d'art

    2008 - 2009 Publication de critiques d'art dans le quotidien régional Charente Libre dans le cadre d'un atelier théâtral en partenariat avec le Théâtre de la ville d'Angoulême.

Formations

  • ICART (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Art business and cultural engineering - Specialization in communication and organization of events

  • Hypokhâgne Et Khâgne, Lycée Guez De Balzac

    Angouleme 2008 - 2010 L2 Lettres classiques et Lettres modernes par équivalence

