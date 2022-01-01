Amélie ROUOT

Specialties: Communications & Events management, Art Business, Multicultural management
Mes compétences :
Word
Indesign CS5
Excel
Dynamique
Entreprises
Elisabeth de Brabant Chinese Contemporary Fine Art Center
- Communication and Programming Manager
2013 - maintenant
Musée de l'Orangerie
- PR manager's assistant : space renting and events' management
2012 - 2013- Managing Events' budget for both Staff, catering & inventories
- Collaboration with Top Parisian caterers
- Carrying out of shooting conventions
- PR & Media Planning
- Communication plan with Orsay's museum
- VIP accompaniment
CAPC-Musée d'Art Contemporain de la Ville de Bordeaux
- Communication and PR department's internship
2012 - 2012- New partnerships' development
- Press reports' production
- Newsletter's repositioning and recommendation - social networks' activation
- Graphic designers' assistant in Incentives' development
Editions Sud Ouest
- Work experiences in events organization, communication and PR
2012 - 2012- PR management, Daily bases operations
- Settlement of a partnership with Events International
- Organization of the first Edition of a book fair in Langon (France, near Bordeaux)
- Market studies prior to new touristic guides' publications and launch
- Investigation of new customers at London books' fair
EVENTO, Art biennale
- Analysis of mediation supports and mediation work at the biennal
2011 - 2011- Mediation work and guided visits
- Active contribution to the concept development of a biennale's magazine
Mairie de Neuilly-sur-Seine
- Communication and Information service, short-term mission
2011 - 2011- Design and development of flyers
- Event communication management, organized by French Municipal Youth Council
- Computer Science's training
- Negociation of illustrations' copyrights
CNRS
- Médiatrice
Paris2010 - 2010Médiation culturelle autour de la promotion du festival de cinéma organisé par le CNRS, Cinémascience. Oganisation d'une campagne de street marketing, animation de débats...
Cours Mably, galerie (33)
- Organization of Bernard Vidal’s exhibition
2010 - 2011- Funds leveraging
- Communication and PR
- Scenography
- Organization of the opening
Charente Libre
- Membre d'un atelier d'écriture de critiques d'art
2008 - 2009Publication de critiques d'art dans le quotidien régional Charente Libre dans le cadre d'un atelier théâtral en partenariat avec le Théâtre de la ville d'Angoulême.
Formations
ICART (Paris)
Paris2010 - 2013Art business and cultural engineering - Specialization in communication and organization of events