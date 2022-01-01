Menu

Amélie WISS

SAINT-GERMAIN-LÈS-ARLAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Safran Labinal Power Systems - Commodity and Program Buyer

    2013 - maintenant -Commodity: Connectors, Contact parts
    - Led annual tender offers, negotiated and finalized long term agreements with French and US vendors.
    - Safran Key Account buyer role for two main connector suppliers
    - Progam Buyer on Dassault Falcon Jet program : Carried out the supplier and commodity analysis of the program Bill of Material, Implemented a strategic analysis of the portfolio and negotiation road map, Supported the back-end pricing effort on customer RFPs

  • Labinal Power Systems, EWISA, Denton TX. USA - V.I.E Commodity buyer

    2012 - 2013 Commodity: Connectors, Contacts, Relays, Switches and other electrical parts
    - Contractual negotiations: led request for proposals, participated to long term agreement negotiations and loaded purchasing conditions in the different site ERPs
    - Achieved supplier consolidation, savings and consignment targets per year according to budget
    - Solved out day-to-day situations with the suppliers (shortages, late payment, quotes)
    - Updated and maintained the Long Term Agreement Database (30.000 references)

  • CSC, Paris, France - Consultante SAP

    MONTAUBAN 2011 - 2012 Took part in the implementation of the ERP SAP in all the subsidiaries of a French mail order selling leader (tests, training of the final users on Finance and Material Management modules)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau