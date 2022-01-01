Amélie WISS

Safran Labinal Power Systems
- Commodity and Program Buyer
2013 - maintenant-Commodity: Connectors, Contact parts
- Led annual tender offers, negotiated and finalized long term agreements with French and US vendors.
- Safran Key Account buyer role for two main connector suppliers
- Progam Buyer on Dassault Falcon Jet program : Carried out the supplier and commodity analysis of the program Bill of Material, Implemented a strategic analysis of the portfolio and negotiation road map, Supported the back-end pricing effort on customer RFPs
Labinal Power Systems, EWISA, Denton TX. USA
- V.I.E Commodity buyer
2012 - 2013Commodity: Connectors, Contacts, Relays, Switches and other electrical parts
- Contractual negotiations: led request for proposals, participated to long term agreement negotiations and loaded purchasing conditions in the different site ERPs
- Achieved supplier consolidation, savings and consignment targets per year according to budget
- Solved out day-to-day situations with the suppliers (shortages, late payment, quotes)
- Updated and maintained the Long Term Agreement Database (30.000 references)
CSC, Paris, France
- Consultante SAP
MONTAUBAN2011 - 2012Took part in the implementation of the ERP SAP in all the subsidiaries of a French mail order selling leader (tests, training of the final users on Finance and Material Management modules)