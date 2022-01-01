Menu

Amine SAOUDI-HASSANI

TOULOUSE

En résumé

- Genuine passion for eCommerce and Travel Industry;
- Seasoned Senior Executive, multilingual, result and business oriented with proven adaptability to multicultural environments, hands-on, proactive and people focused
- Entrepreneurial and Digital Optimist, with proven track record of financial performance.
- Prior experience as Auditor, CFO and CEO

Specialties: eCommerce, Hospitaliy & Travel, Online Travel Agencies, Business Plans, Funds Raising, Finance Analysis, Corporate Development, Company Valuation, Deal Flows, Business Development, Audits, Vendor & Buyer Due Diligences, Business Intelligence, ERP, International Expansion, Investing, Private & Public Funding, Turnaround.

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Financial Analysis
Hospitality
E-commerce
Private Equity
Due Diligence
Audit
Contract Negotiation
Venture Capital
ERP

Entreprises

  • eDreams Odigeo - Group Financial Controller

    2015 - maintenant - Managing the Finance Departments of the different entities of the Group (Barcelona, París, London, Milan, Stockholm), as well as Corporate Controlling, Reporting and Consolidation, with a team of 110 Pax.
    - eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s largest online travel company (generated 9.7 million Bookings, €436 million of revenue margin, and €90.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the year ended March 31, 2015) in the flight sector and the largest publicly traded (listed in Madrid Stock Exchange) European e-commerce company by profitability, with more than 16 million customers in 44 countries worldwide. With five well-known brands; Opodo, Go Voyages, eDreams, Travellink and Liligo, the company offers the best deals on regular flights, charters, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rentals, cruises, holiday packages and travel insurance to its clients.

  • Splendia.com (Barcelona) - Directeur Administratif et Financier

    2007 - 2013 Chief Financial Officer of Splendia Group, based in Barcelona.
    - Splendia.com is a luxury hotel brand that provides the ultimate on-line reservation service for the discerning leisure and business traveller. Since launching in 2004, the group has grown rapidly (Sales Volume of M€ 45 in 2012, Global Headcount >100), and provides access to more than 4000 hand-picked luxury & character hotels in the world's top destinations.
    - In charge of Finance, Legal, Tax, Planning & Controlling, HR & Admin related topics for the Group (offices and subsidiaries in Barcelona, Hong Kong, Marrakesh, Paris and Miami).
    - Set up of operations in Hong Kong in (ePayment, billing, Tax Structure etc), subsidiary set-up in Miami (USA), Raised Funds (M€ 3 / Credit Agricole Private Equity) in FY08, managed various HR restructuring plans, Investors relationship management, Due Diligences with M&A firms

  • Sara Lee (Barcelona Office) - Finance Audit Manager

    2003 - 2007 - Sara Lee Corporation is a Chicago based manufacturer of brand-name products in the food, beverage, and household & body care businesses in 58 countries and reported revenues of $15.9 billion in fiscal year 2006.

    - Manage financial audits of operating entities’ reporting in US GAAP in all business lines of the group in Europe and Africa and at Corporate level (Consolidation): business performance analysis, US Gaap compliance and reporting appropriateness.

    - International exposure with audits performed in 14 countries.

    - Manage Special Audits at Corporate (Buyer and Vendor Due Diligences, Restructuring operations) and business (Frauds) levels.

    - Manage Sarbanes Oxley audits at operating entities and Corporate levels. Responsibilities include understanding the strategic nature of business transactions and Corporate initiatives to adequately address risks, assess internal control adequacy and SOX section 404 compliance

  • Arthur Andersen France, Paris (Ernst & Young France since 2002) - Auditeur Senior Expérimenté

    1999 - 2003 Auditeur Senior Expérimenté (Chargé de mission expérimenté).
    • Missions d'Audit et de Commissariat aux Comptes, dans les secteurs de l'Ingénierie industrielle, Câbles électriques, Fibre optique, Contrats long terme, Hôtellerie, Industrie papetière, Electroménager, Confiserie etc.
    • Audits d’acquisitions (Due Diligences, valorisation, élaboration et revue de business plans, stratégies d’investissement) et autres missions « spéciales » (fraude etc…).

  • Procter & Gamble, Casablanca - Financial Analyst

    1998 - 1998 Stage de 3 mois
    Financial Analyst au sein du département CBD Finance (Customer Business Development), en charge de:
    • La mise en place d'un programme d'optimisation de profitabilité auprès des pricnipaux grossites du groupe au Maroc (ABC Costing & ECR methodologies);
    • Réalisation de Benchamrks et d'analyses concurrentielles

  • Société Générale Energie - Trader Assistant

    1997 - 1997 Stage de 3 mois, dont deux à Paris et un à New York

    Société Générale Energie, filiale de la Sociét´Générale opérant sur le marché pétrolier.

    Assistant Trader en Front Office/Salle de Marché: suivi des positions clients, gestion d'instruments de couvertures (Futures, Forwards, Swaps), études du marché pétrolier (cotation NYSE & LSE), réalisation de base de donnnées et de graphiques d'analyse technique.

