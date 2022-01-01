Amine SAOUDI-HASSANI

- Genuine passion for eCommerce and Travel Industry;
- Seasoned Senior Executive, multilingual, result and business oriented with proven adaptability to multicultural environments, hands-on, proactive and people focused
- Entrepreneurial and Digital Optimist, with proven track record of financial performance.
- Prior experience as Auditor, CFO and CEO
Specialties: eCommerce, Hospitaliy & Travel, Online Travel Agencies, Business Plans, Funds Raising, Finance Analysis, Corporate Development, Company Valuation, Deal Flows, Business Development, Audits, Vendor & Buyer Due Diligences, Business Intelligence, ERP, International Expansion, Investing, Private & Public Funding, Turnaround.
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Financial Analysis
Hospitality
E-commerce
Private Equity
Due Diligence
Audit
Contract Negotiation
Venture Capital
ERP