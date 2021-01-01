An Bao NGUYEN

-
EXo platform Vietnam
- Développeur
2011 - maintenant
Développeur en Java, HTML, CSS
eXo is an international IT firm established in 2003. Its headquarters are located in Paris, France. The company currently employs over 200 high-tech collaborators. eXo´s application portfolio includes a database, an enterprise-class portal, a collaboration suite (webmail, calendar, contacts, chat, forum, wiki), a content management system (to build internet and intranet websites), a social application (to bring Facebook-like features inside the businesses), an IDE (integrated development environment) and mobile applications. All these components integrate together into an Open Source technological platform and allow eXo's customers to build Enterprise solutions deployable in the cloud.
Examples of eXo customers are: the U.S. Department of Defense, European governments, Telecom companies, Insurances, Health companies, European TV channels and NGOs. eXo is a prime partner of Red Hat's JBoss (the company that leads Linux and Open Source Java) to build the next generation of Enterprise Portals, and has been a major participant of last Google Tours in Southeast Asia. eXo is also a member of the groups that define the Java standards of tomorrow. With professional services and international products, eXo is strongly positioned to address its customer needs in the areas where it has offices: North America, South East Asia, Europe, North Africa, Middle East... and South America soon.
visit us : http://www.exoplatform.com
-
Sqli Bordeaux
- Développeur
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2011
Projet Espace Client de Cofinoga
- Participation au développement le portail avec liferay, alfresco
- Participation au déploiement en intégration et en recette
- Exécution tests unitaires, tests de validation
Environnements : Java, JSP, Portlet 286, Liferay, Alfresco WCM workflow, Jquery, html, Eclipse, SVN, Firefox 3.6, IE6,7,8, Chrome 12, Safari 5.
-
Gravity Consulting
- Ingénieur de développement
2010 - maintenant
Mission sur le portail fournisseurs de Renault F1 Team
Compétences:
- Portail Jetspeed Java, J2EE, JAAS, JSP, Portlet API, JSR 168-286, Websphere API, Hibernate, Webservices
- Tomcat
- NetBeans, Eclipse
- Environnements: Linux, Unix, Windows
-
Ag-Nav in Toronto, Canada
- Stagiaire (Training period)
2009 - 2009
Développer une interface graphique en GTK, Glade (codé en C++).
Développer d?un site web et un programme basés sur les technologies Google Map, GPS, MySQL, PHP, JSP, J2EE et Webservices.
Réaliser et superviser des serveurs Windows et Linux de la société, développer des scripts de mise à jour, analyser des problèmes de réseau.