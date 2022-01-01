Ana ANA MENDES (MENDES)

Business performance requires experienced, qualified and professional managers. At least for the last 15 years, I have been able to demonstrate through various versatile positions, my highly effective and agile Business Development potential and PR consultant capabilities. My proven track record of providing business consultancy and development advice to C-Level executives, testified my best accomplishment indicators.



I am specialised in leading business development projects associated initiatives, for companies seeking sustainable business growth. My various duties allowed me to deal with all cultures types in many countries. This international experience instilled me this particular proficiency necessary to penetrate new markets, as well as identifying and capitalizing on international business opportunities.



My excellence was demonstrated through strong ability to develop Business network and exceptional Executive Stakeholder management experience, with a proven ability to advise, engage and gain buy-in for projects and initiatives at board level.