Ana ANA MENDES (MENDES)

Business performance requires experienced, qualified and professional managers. At least for the last 15 years, I have been able to demonstrate through various versatile positions, my highly effective and agile Business Development potential and PR consultant capabilities. My proven track record of providing business consultancy and development advice to C-Level executives, testified my best accomplishment indicators.

I am specialised in leading business development projects associated initiatives, for companies seeking sustainable business growth. My various duties allowed me to deal with all cultures types in many countries. This international experience instilled me this particular proficiency necessary to penetrate new markets, as well as identifying and capitalizing on international business opportunities.

My excellence was demonstrated through strong ability to develop Business network and exceptional Executive Stakeholder management experience, with a proven ability to advise, engage and gain buy-in for projects and initiatives at board level.

  • Oemservices - Head of Communication and Institutional Relations

    Tremblay-en-France 2020 - maintenant Direct report to the President this position aims at designing and implementing the company’s communication strategy.
    Develop and monitor communication initiatives that include print and TV media, digital and social media channels and niche communications to increase the visibility and understanding of the company vision and purpose.
    Actively engage, cultivate and manage press and media relationships to secure coverage surrounding our programmes, special events, public announcements and others marketing projects.
    Proactively identify opportunities for engagement and influence with the critical developments that relate to all key stakeholders and partners.
    Lead the development, the implementation and the monitoring of the brand strategic guidelines.
    Work together with senior management and concerned departments’ staff to determine the areas where the institution can impact the regional and international dialogue on development issues. Establish adequate dialogue through the development and publication of appropriate materials and participation in selected public speaking / targeted audience events.
    Review the governance standards and operational protocols for the sign-off on all corporate communications emanating from the institution, to guarantee that compliancy and quality assurance are maintained, ensuring brand guidelines are adhered to.
    Develop a calendar for external speaking engagements for key personnel. Prepare, train, and assist senior executive speakers in the preparation of their speeches.
    Champion communications throughout the institution to ensure that communication considerations compose an integral part of policy-making, project designs, visits and tours by the senior management.
    Work with management to develop the best customized internal communications programmes and processes required to support organizational change and employee engagement initiatives.

  • Oemservices - Senior Advisor of OEMServices’ CEO

    Tremblay-en-France 2019 - maintenant Behind the CEO the Executive advisor ensures the daily business support and supervising the strategic environment. Such Senior Advisor has the duty to provide the best working business environment as well as influencing the critical stakeholders in the course of the company’s strategy. From the groundwork strategic dossiers to the full preparation of the Board of Directors, the hidden side of the Advisor encompasses a multitude of tactical responsibilities. This broad position gives the opportunity to deal with huge span of activities of influencer across all key functions of the company but also outside. Indeed, the branding and the reputation of the company rely on the external networks of experts, customers, ambassadors and worldwide VIPs that it is required to develop accordingly.

  • APAM Consulting - International Business Development Consultant / PR Consultant

    Paris (75000) 2013 - 2019 Founded APM Consulting in 2013 to provide international business development services to clients with a focus on assisting businesses to establish a foothold / penetrate international markets. Initially supported European SME clients to secure opportunities in the Brazilian market before rapidly expanding to other locations including Asia / Middle East.

    Key services include identification and assessment of business opportunities, investor’s research and strategy development for companies seeking for international development as well as supporting business owners / investors to understand issues, challenges and opportunities in various markets worldwide. Also handle senior level engagement and sourcing business partners and suppliers on behalf of clients, including undertaking PR functions and representing clients at meetings, exhibitions and events.

    Key client projects:

    Developed a Brazilian Market Analysis for a leading Beauty company (2400 beauty salons in 30 countries). Included identifying strategies for developing presence in Brazil and initialising a partnership with the Brazilian market leader.

    Developed Brazil Telecommunication Market Analysis for an innovative telecoms company. Analysed strategies and investment opportunities to develop the service in Brazil and provided recommendations to develop the services for the FIFA World cup 2014.

    Identified, qualified and pre-selected franchises that the company is willing to introduce and distribute in GCC countries for a Qatari investor.

    Developed an opportunity pipe over $188 Million in financial engineering on the Brazilian market For a Financial Institution in Turkey.

    Supported business development in France and in Europe for the largest Asian Fermentation Establishment: included product and market analysis, Distributor screening, lead qualification and development of Action Plan.

