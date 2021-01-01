Anais BRYGO

[ Interests ]
I'm interested in working in technical and highly innovative projects within a research team in a exciting and friendly environment.
[ Technical competencies ]
Control: Modelization of mechatronic systems ; Bond Graph ; Linear control (frequency analysis, state description) ; Non linear control (sliding mode, backstepping, Lyapunov).
Mechanics: Design ; Kinematic and dynamic study of multi-body systems ; Fluid mechanics
[ Human competencies ]
Dynamic and strong minded.
Curious and aching for learning.
Capacity of quick adaptation.
Regular with international working environment.
Able to work autonomously as well as collaboratively in a team environment.
Mes compétences :
Control Systems
Mechatronics
Mechanical engineering