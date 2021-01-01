Anais BRYGO

Menu

[ Interests ]
I'm interested in working in technical and highly innovative projects within a research team in a exciting and friendly environment.

[ Technical competencies ]

Control: Modelization of mechatronic systems ; Bond Graph ; Linear control (frequency analysis, state description) ; Non linear control (sliding mode, backstepping, Lyapunov).

Mechanics: Design ; Kinematic and dynamic study of multi-body systems ; Fluid mechanics

[ Human competencies ]

Dynamic and strong minded.
Curious and aching for learning.
Capacity of quick adaptation.
Regular with international working environment.
Able to work autonomously as well as collaboratively in a team environment.

Entreprises

  • IIT (Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia) - Research

    2013 - maintenant Teleoperation of a humanoid robot using vision-based human motion capture system -
    Haptic guidance by the mean of wearable tactile devices

  • CNRS (French National Center of Scientific Research) - Ampère Lab. (UMR 5005) - Master's thesis

    2012 - 2012 [Medical robotic] Bilateral teleoperation for a needle insertion in an MRI room: control of a haptic pneumatic interface 1 DOF with time-delay.
    Competencies: non linear control ; Matlab/Simulink/AmeSim

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen [Madrid, Spain] Through Alten (consulting) - Functional pilot

    2011 - 2011 Working language: Spanish.

  • Oerlikon Balzers [Bingen-Am-Rhein, Germany] - Technical operator

    2007 - 2007 Techician operating in the tools and precision components' coating process.

    Working languages: German, English.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 DUAL DEGREE: MASTER RESEARCH

    Robotics
    Non linear control (sliding mode, backstepping, Lyapunov)

  • Universidad Politécnica De Madrid (UPM) (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2011 One year academic exchange (master 1)

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2007 - 2012 ENGINEERING COURSE

    Control:
    Modelization of mechatronic systems - Bond Graph - Linear control (frequency analysis, state description)

    Mechanics:
    Design - Kinematic and dynamic study of multi-body systems - Fluid mechanics

