Anais BRYGO

[ Interests ]

I'm interested in working in technical and highly innovative projects within a research team in a exciting and friendly environment.



[ Technical competencies ]



Control: Modelization of mechatronic systems ; Bond Graph ; Linear control (frequency analysis, state description) ; Non linear control (sliding mode, backstepping, Lyapunov).



Mechanics: Design ; Kinematic and dynamic study of multi-body systems ; Fluid mechanics



[ Human competencies ]



Dynamic and strong minded.

Curious and aching for learning.

Capacity of quick adaptation.

Regular with international working environment.

Able to work autonomously as well as collaboratively in a team environment.



Mes compétences :

Control Systems

Mechatronics

Mechanical engineering