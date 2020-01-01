Anaïs SILVA RAMOS

Hi, Welcome to my profile!



I've always been passionate about food and nutrition, as well as sustainability and societal topics. I believe all of this is linked, and want to be part of making our world better and its people thrive.



13+ years experience in FMCG with focus on Food & Beverages - Retail & Food Service channels - Multinationals, SME & entrepreneurship

Project management, Marketing, Strategy, Market intelligence & Business development

International profile: Lived and worked in France, UK, Italy, Vietnam, and the Philippines - Trilingual English-French-Italian, Intermediate in Spanish, Notions of Vietnamese and Tagalog/Filipino

Since May 2019, I'm working as a freelance with a dual role:

B to C: working with individuals towards healthier goals on diverse programs from coaching to workshop

B to B: working as a consultant with companies and research firms on agro- and agri- related projects, with a specialization in South-East Asia (especially Vietnam and The Philippines)



MAIN SKILLS & COMPETENCIES:

Project management / Strategic planning / Leadership / Change management / Problem solver / Mentoring / Cross Cultural Management / Analytical / Brand Strategy / Marketing / Business development / P&L management / Communication / Channel strategy development / Business to Business / Account management / Market intelligence / FMCG / Food / Hospitality / Entrepreneurship / Nutrition / Sustainability / SEA / Market research / Agriculture



SOFT SKILLS - PERSONALITY:

I love going out of my comfort zone, discovering, learning, and stretching myself

I am empathic and authentic; I have good leadership & communication skills, which serve me to lead people, and build high performing teams with strong team spirit

I am an achiever: Can do attitude, Customer centric, Results driven

I thrive at multi-tasking and managing projects from A to Z, from strategy to hands-on execution

I have a strong entrepreneurial mindset: Proactive, Resilient & Perseverant, I get energy by innovating and challenging the status-quo



APART FROM WORK:

I love (and practice a lot) healthy cooking & nutrition, traveling, reading and doing sport (mountain hiking and trekking, scuba diving, badminton, running, swimming).

I'm also very much interested in personal development, emotional intelligence, psychology, people coaching & mentoring.



CONTACT

As I'm always interested in meeting new people and sharing ideas, feel free to contact me whether via Linkedin or by email (anais202@hotmail.com).



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire, Communication, Marketing, Gestion de projet, Analyse de marché, Analyse stratégique, Business Intelligence, Biens de grande consommation, Innovation, Nielsen, Management interculturel, Développement business international, Marketing stratégique, Conduite de projet, Conduite du changement, Leadership, Stratégie, Gestion d'équipe, Asie du Sud-est, Développement commercial, Nutrition,