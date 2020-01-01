Menu

Anaïs SILVA RAMOS

  consultante
  • looking for a new challenge
  • consultante

Manille

En résumé

Hi, Welcome to my profile!

I've always been passionate about food and nutrition, as well as sustainability and societal topics. I believe all of this is linked, and want to be part of making our world better and its people thrive.

13+ years experience in FMCG with focus on Food & Beverages - Retail & Food Service channels - Multinationals, SME & entrepreneurship
Project management, Marketing, Strategy, Market intelligence & Business development
International profile: Lived and worked in France, UK, Italy, Vietnam, and the Philippines - Trilingual English-French-Italian, Intermediate in Spanish, Notions of Vietnamese and Tagalog/Filipino
Since May 2019, I'm working as a freelance with a dual role:
B to C: working with individuals towards healthier goals on diverse programs from coaching to workshop
B to B: working as a consultant with companies and research firms on agro- and agri- related projects, with a specialization in South-East Asia (especially Vietnam and The Philippines)

MAIN SKILLS & COMPETENCIES:
Project management / Strategic planning / Leadership / Change management / Problem solver / Mentoring / Cross Cultural Management / Analytical / Brand Strategy / Marketing / Business development / P&L management / Communication / Channel strategy development / Business to Business / Account management / Market intelligence / FMCG / Food / Hospitality / Entrepreneurship / Nutrition / Sustainability / SEA / Market research / Agriculture

SOFT SKILLS - PERSONALITY:
I love going out of my comfort zone, discovering, learning, and stretching myself
I am empathic and authentic; I have good leadership & communication skills, which serve me to lead people, and build high performing teams with strong team spirit
I am an achiever: Can do attitude, Customer centric, Results driven
I thrive at multi-tasking and managing projects from A to Z, from strategy to hands-on execution
I have a strong entrepreneurial mindset: Proactive, Resilient & Perseverant, I get energy by innovating and challenging the status-quo

APART FROM WORK:
I love (and practice a lot) healthy cooking & nutrition, traveling, reading and doing sport (mountain hiking and trekking, scuba diving, badminton, running, swimming).
I'm also very much interested in personal development, emotional intelligence, psychology, people coaching & mentoring.

CONTACT
As I'm always interested in meeting new people and sharing ideas, feel free to contact me whether via Linkedin or by email (anais202@hotmail.com).

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire, Communication, Marketing, Gestion de projet, Analyse de marché, Analyse stratégique, Business Intelligence, Biens de grande consommation, Innovation, Nielsen, Management interculturel, Développement business international, Marketing stratégique, Conduite de projet, Conduite du changement, Leadership, Stratégie, Gestion d'équipe, Asie du Sud-est, Développement commercial, Nutrition,

Entreprises

  • looking for a new challenge - Consultante

    Profession libérale | Manille 2019 - maintenant My consulting activities cover industry structure analysis, marketing, business development, business intelligence, strategy, & consumer insights.
    Specialized in Agri- & Agro- sectors, and South-East Asian markets (especially Vietnam & the Philippines).

  • S'expatrier au Vietnam - Author

    2018 - 2019 Fed up with gloom? Want to get out of your comfort zone and discover new horizons? Need a new challenge, both personal and professional?

    You may have the idea, wish or project of living abroad... In this book (e-book also available), designed as a step-by-step guide, I have gathered many tips and tricks on life in Vietnam (in French). The aim is to allow the greatest number to have the keys to decide their expatriation in Vietnam and to succeed at best this new page of their life.

    - E-book (Amazon) : https://amzn.to/2GacMHf
    - Book (Amazon) : https://tinyurl.com/y3ns8dy5
    - Book (Bookelis) : https://bit.ly/2VGwQYv
    - Book (The Book Edition) : https://tinyurl.com/yyc2lnou

  • New Viet Dairy - Head of Marketing

    2018 - 2019 New Viet Dairy is a leading company in importing and distributing food and beverage products in Vietnam, in both Retail and Food Service channels.

    Belonging to Vietnam top 100 companies after the establishment in 1997, the company has expanded operation throughout Vietnam, with significant revenue growth every year reaching 320 millions USD in 2017 and 700+ employees.

  • Annam Food - Business Manager International Brands

    2017 - 2018 Annam Group, which belongs to Apple Tree, is an importer, marketer and distributor of high quality food and beverage brands in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

    I am in charge of developing the Culinary portfolio (30+ brands) in terms of sales and profitability on short and long term for both Retail and Horeca channels in Vietnam.

    Key responsibilities:
    • Defining company strategy as a member of leadership team
    • Managing Portfolio, Pricing (full P&L ownership), Marketing (US$2 million budget) and Distribution (channel segmentation, category management) strategies of 30+ brands with aim to increase sales +50% and profitability +2pts
    • Building and managing a high performing team (20 people from executives to group managers)
    • Improving business efficiency (change management)
    • Ensuring execution excellence in operational implementation

    Main brands:
    Barilla, Kikkoman, Président, McCormick, Tabasco, Andros, Bob's Red Mill, Dr.Oetker, Maille, Cirio, Villani, Zanetti, Bongrain, Kuehne.
    + 2 Private Label brands: Latino Bella, Pate Royal.

  • Barilla Group - Category Manager

    Parme 2015 - 2017 I was in charge of 4 brands (Harrys, DooWap, Mulino Bianco, Wasa), 4 categories (soft bread, brioche/kids' snack, biscuit, crispbread) and 4 customers (Auchan, Système U, Leclerc & Simply Market) representing 42% of French distribution sales and 39% of Barilla net sales in France.

    OBJECTIVE:
    Increase our positions (market share, visibility & penetration) in customers for each category via the 3 categorical levers (assortment, merchandising and promo) and ensure Barilla is seen as the preferred category partner.

    WHAT I DID:
    • Co-defined with KAM commercial strategy regarding assortment (including innovations), merchandising and promotion for 4 categories and 4 customers
    • Convinced customers to embrace our categories vision and implement the plan
    • Collaborated with customers to grow categories' sales and develop value for my brands through brand activation and partnerships
    • Implemented brand strategy in 4 banners, transferred insights to marketing teams
    • Managed 3 people

    ACHIEVEMENTS (2016):
    • Sales: Système U idx 111 / Galec idx 118 / Auchan idx 109 / Simply Market idx 135
    • MS: Système U +2,3pts / Galec + 1,6pt / Auchan +1,2pt / Simply Market +4,1pts

  • Barilla Group - Marketing Brand Manager

    Parme 2014 - 2015 My scope was both Strategic and Operational marketing, including Product development, for 3 brands (Harrys, DooWap, Mulino Bianco) and 3 categories (soft bread, brioche/kids' snack, biscuit).

    OBJECTIVE:
    Reach volume sales budget & Make brands' market shares grow faster than competition.

    WHAT I DID:
    • Defined marketing strategy and implemented annual marketing plan including media and digital plans
    - Handled 360° promotion activity with target 11-14yo kids (brand volumes +31%, MS +2,9pts, Reference segment volumes +11%)
    - Implemented couponing, Catalina, Shopmium operations, trolley material (average ROI about 1,8 short term; 2,5 long term)
    • Designed the 5-years innovation pipeline and managed projects from concept idea generation to marketing plan execution
    - Launched a range of 2 new premium brioches in France - Consumer tests implementation: Sensory, Consumer&Usage/Bases II, Price advisor (End of 2015: sales above budget).
    - Upgrading & restyling of existing items - Consumer test implementation: Sensory, Product placement (End of 2015: Mini Tressée sales idx 120 vs budget)
    • Successfully lead cost-saving worldwide project for France: recommendations approved by the board (150K€ savings per year)
    • Managed 3 people

    ACHIEVEMENTS:
    • 2014: Sales Idx 108 / MS +0,8pt (> budget)
    • 2015: Sales Idx 103 / MS +0,4pt (sightly > budget)

  • Barilla Group - Brand Development & Innovation

    Parme 2012 - 2014 I was working on Strategic marketing & Product development for Harrys brand in soft bread category.

    OBJECTIVE:
    Reach volume sales budget & Make Harrys' soft bread market share grows faster than competition.

    WHAT I DID:
    • Managed innovation pipeline (from idea generation to launch) and portfolio: launch of 3 new crustless soft breads in France + upgrading of existing items
    • Successfully built insights & concepts based on consumer research
    • Coordinated cross-functional project team - about 7 dotted-lines for each project (R&D, Insight/Studies, Local marketing, Finance, Supply chain, Packaging, Operations)
    • Member of the brand identity Team to re-position brand equity
    • Increased shelf impact and enhance brand identity by redesigning all packaging artworks
    • Managed brand communication on sustainability (digital) and Brand book
    • Developed new 2014 communication campaign (TV and radio) from ad-map to execution in collaboration with marketing director

    ACHIEVEMENTS (2013):
    Sales: +4% / MS: +0,4pt

  • Barilla Group - Brand Development & Innovation Junior Manager

    Parme 2010 - 2012 I worked both on International business development & Product development for Italian market for Mulino Bianco in biscuit category (1€bn market). Mulino Bianco is the leading bakery brand in Italy and plays on numerous categories (biscuit, minicake, kids' snack, soft bread, cracker, rusk...).

    WHAT I DID:
    • Made International Business Development analysis and participated to the international brand positioning definition: launch of a 5-products' range in Russia, China, US and Canada
    • Responsible for developing and launching 2 new biscuits and for managing products portfolio (re-positioned, restyled and upgraded existing items)
    • Category review: Comprehensive analysis of the biscuits category and recommendations (approved by Marketing Director)
    • Participated to the development of the new communication campaign from ad-map to execution (six 20'' TV spots + one 60'')

  • Unilever - Brand Development Junior Manager Europe

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010 I was mainly working on Product development for Europe (14 countries) for Lipton brand (hot tea category).

    WHAT I DID:
    • Responsible for the development of 5 new products in Europe: validation for launch in major countries in August 2010
    • Created and implemented a sampling operation in 8 European countries: 10 millions of samples distributed (budget for creation and impression: 1 €Mio)
    • Member of the group in charge of the restructuration of Lipton ranges in Europe for a better navigability on shelf: rewriting of all packagings and development of new product visuals
    • Animated the experience sharing between countries' marketing teams
    • Implemented a monthly reporting to manage all our SKUs within Europe
    • Participated in the European advertisement development as well as the Spanish and Italian launches

  • La Croissanterie - Marketing project manager (apprenticeship - 75% of time at work)

    CLICHY 2006 - 2007 La Croissanterie (French fast-food chain) - 130 restaurants, €70 million sales.

    • Created and implemented POS material
    • Implemented a direct marketing operation (test on 3 restaurants)
    • Animation of malls
    • Implemented a street marketing operation in 5 restaurants
    • Realized selling points and made results analysis

  • Poivre Rouge - Marketing Assistant (apprenticeship - 75% of time at work)

    2005 - 2006 RestauMarché (French restaurant chain) - 70 restaurants, €65 million sales.

    • Created and implemented a fidelity card, sold to the restaurants’ directors
    • Studied the impact of the communication implemented and recommendations
    • Implemented an educational game for children
    • Conducted a monthly benchmark on competitors offer and new concepts
    • Participated in the negotiations with suppliers, the products selection and the menus creation

  • Idéal Fruits - Commerciale B to B (internship)

    2005 - 2005 Idéal Fruits, company specialized in packed perfectly mature fruits.

    I was responsible of the Paris region, its suburb and the North of France.
    • Prospected for new clients (mass distribution) and negotiated
    • Made reports and monthly presentation to the CEO

  • RestauMarché - Assistante marketing (internship)

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2008 - 2009 Management, Finance, Marketing

    Chaire Produits de Grande Consommation

    Thesis: Should Lipton leaf tea enter the Brazilian market?

    Activities:
    Secretary of the ESSEC Oenology Club
    Organized the study trip in New-York
    Sport : Salsa, Step, Badminton

  • ISTEC - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Marketing

    Paris 2003 - 2007 Marketing, Business, Management, Stratégie d'entreprise

    Ecole de Commerce, Spécialisée en Marketing

    Thèse: Comment l'industrie agroalimentaire peut-elle augmenter ses ventes en ciblant les enfants dans le contexte d'obésité?

    Autres études:
    - Quel futur pour les produits allégés?
    - Comment La Croissanterie peut-elle se différencier via l'axe nutrition santé?

