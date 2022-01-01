Anastasia SANCHEZ

Mes compétences :
Certification
Certification Cisco
Cisco
English
Finance
Financial analyst
French
PMI
Entreprises
Nissan Europe
- Accounting and Controlling Coordinator
2009 - maintenantManage the Accounts Receivable process for Nissan and Infiniti customers and Group Companies (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico)
- Management of Cash Collection process: to monitor relevant customer payment process, establish payment conditions, provide credit review and perform customer collections & payments forecast
- Risk management: to review & perform on a regular basis Nissan & Infiniti Dealers risk analysis, support Treasury to hedge cash flow (Foreign Exchange impact)
- Accounting: bank reconciliation, customer balances reconciliation, monthly closing (provisions/accruals)
- Compliance: to ensure and maintain J-SOX (Japanese) compliance and ACT (Accounting Control Tower)
- Controls: development and maintenance of AR analysis and reports.
- Team leadership: to manage Cash Collection team in Hungary and Account Receivables team of Shared Service Center in India
- Cross-Functional collaboration: interaction with Sales, Treasury, Logistics, Financial Planning
Cisco Systems
- Account Manager
Issy les Moulineaux 2005 - 2008In this highly analytical role, prepared and executed the go-to-market strategy for named accounts. Worked closely with customers as a business and technical advisor to translate individualized Cisco solutions for key decision makers at all levels. Collaborated across functions with internal Financial, Technical, and Channel teams and with external Channel and Customer teams.
- Built comprehensive financial business cases and ROI analysis for individual accounts.
- Prepared regular, detailed financial and sales forecasting and associated reporting.
- Consistently exceeded aggressive sales quotas for Cisco core and advanced technologies.
- Won numerous network and voice projects for wireline and cable operators in Russia.
- Prepared successful bid for a techno park project at St. Petersburg University (included LAN, WAN, IPT, WiFi, Security)
- Delivered a converged secure network project for 3 universities, winning the Innovations in Education federal award. Cisco Advanced Technologies
Rostelecom
- Network Development Specialist
2003 - 2005Performed monthly traffic analysis for all Russian Mobile, Fixed, and Internet Service Providers. Developed and coordinated investment projects involving network throughput and switching capacity expansion. Prepared and negotiated customer contracts. Provided comprehensive monthly and quarterly analysis of the financial funnel and sales pipeline via the ERP system (Axapta).
- Participated in the modernization project of the Moscow – St. Petersburg – Kingisepp line using DWDM equipment within the Russian-Swedish Baltic Cable System project.
- Launched a program to decommission analogue lines and other underperforming assets on Rostelecom network.
- Prepared a project for a new fiber-optic line construction between Kaliningrad, Gvardeysk and Sovetsk that enabled Rostelecom to digitalize Kaliningrad's trunk network and to ensure high quality telecom connections between this region and the rest of Russia
- Organized the roll-out of Rostelecom's "Freephone (8-800)" services for existing and new customers.
- Launched a universal “Communications Card” (Karta Svvazy) to be used for domestic and international long-distance calls, Internet access, inquiry and reference services.
Formations
St. Petersburg State University Of Telecommunication (St Petersburg)
St Petersburg1999 - 2004Master of Economics Degree with honors