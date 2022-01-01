Andre AKEL

Draiglion International Inc.
- International coordinator
1996 - maintenant
*INTERNATIONAL COORDINATOR 1996 - Current
DRAIGLION International Inc. Montreal
-Studies & researches for Import-Export products within the international market. Overseeing the capacities of purchasers and how reliable they are in their proposals? Same as investigating on their good business intentions, not using Dignitaries, to spread devastating irregularities.
-Studies about political issues and their influence on the internal and international security.
From my childhood I am obsessed by politics in general. Learning from the devastating civil war who ruined and destroyed Lebanon, I learned how to give national security my big and full attention. Speculating on who comes in, who goes out.
Who finance intruders and refugees applicants to use them for terrorist actions and activities.
Some others are used for prostitution and distribution of fake currencies and new drugs.
As much as many governments and namely democratic elections??? around the world are financed secretly by under ground movements, horrible crimes will continue every where in all the countries; and that, because some people in power cover these crimes. They have no good intentions to impose new tough laws, to protect the innocents instead of the contrary of what they do, through the certain fake rights.
*PROJECTS COORDINATOR 1993 – 1996
AGM Canada inc. McMaster city
-Exporting Canadian goods, automobile spare parts, Maple leaf syrup etc.To : Czech Republic. Ukraine. Romania. Hungary. Poland.
-Importing Urea (fertilizer) from East European Countries.
*EXPORTER Autonomous,Montreal, 1987-1993
-Exporting cars, computer equipments, flour & cereal, to Lebanon, Syria & Jordan.
*REPRESENTATIVE 1984 – 1986
KEM Chemical industries of Canada, Mississauga, (Ontario)
-Selling industrial chemical products. I was in charge of the entire west Island of Montreal,It regroups 16 cities.
-Prospecting new customers, countering the tough competition.
Realization
~I increased the volume of clients ten times what KEM projected.
~I introduced with perfection this Ontarian Chemical manufacture to the French Canadian province of Quebec.
*GENERAL MANAGER 1980 – 1984
LIBAN AU CANADA news paper,Montreal
-Publishing the editorials in three languages (English, French and Arabic). It was the first Arabic news paper in North America.
Instead of keeping it locally to Lebanese Montreal readers, I enlarge its expansion to Lebanese and Arabs abroad in Australia, United States, Africa, South America and in other Canadian provinces. Even some Arab Embassies in European countries asked me to receive it weekly.
-To negotiate contracts. I was fully in charge of the governmental & public relations.
Realization
~I increased the volume of readers from 3000 to 43000 within 6 months, with fixed contracts and publicities.
*STAFF MEMBER, BANK OF AMERICA Beirut- Lebanon 1973 - 1979
Assistant in the Operations department Department
Staff Security advisor when war skirmishes were suddenly starting.
-Handling governmental & public relations, in charge of the international, inter banking & inter branches relations.
-Overseeing internal branch departments communications, salaries, promotions, staff medical health, investigating family political and social back grounds before Hiring the new employees & making recruitments.
~Outstanding record of recognition, added to the values that during the war I constantly helped civilians. They were badly taken, without looking to their ethnicity or religion.
I was young but I proved to have a skill in many domains.
~Coordinating information used to help me to save lives of the staff, before skirmishes were starting.