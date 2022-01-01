André HENUSSE

Mes compétences :
Programme manager
Lean management
Start up et developpement
Project director
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mentoring & Shadow management
Crisis management
General manager
Change Manager and Leadership
Entreprises
CCI Liege-Verviers-Namur chambre de commerce et d'industrie
- Directeur Général
2012 - maintenant
Interim Manager (Manager de transition)
- CEO, General manager, Programme director, Project Director, Change manager
1996 - maintenant
Cap Gemini
- Project Manager / Business Consultant
SURESNES1989 - 1996o Business/IT projects involving several departments at the same time
o Reorganisation project and implementation of new departments
o Turnaround of projects
o Reorganisation (BPR): problem definition, solutions design and elaboration of action plans
o Sales support
o Coaching: Hard and Soft skills