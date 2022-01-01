Menu

André HENUSSE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Programme manager
Lean management
Start up et developpement
Project director
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mentoring & Shadow management
Crisis management
General manager
Change Manager and Leadership

Entreprises

  • CCI Liege-Verviers-Namur chambre de commerce et d'industrie - Directeur Général

    2012 - maintenant

  • Interim Manager (Manager de transition) - CEO, General manager, Programme director, Project Director, Change manager

    1996 - maintenant

  • Cap Gemini - Project Manager / Business Consultant

    SURESNES 1989 - 1996 o Business/IT projects involving several departments at the same time
    o Reorganisation project and implementation of new departments
    o Turnaround of projects
    o Reorganisation (BPR): problem definition, solutions design and elaboration of action plans
    o Sales support
    o Coaching: Hard and Soft skills

  • IBM - Team Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1985 - 1989

Formations

  • Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School (Leuven)

    Leuven 2001 - 2002 Interim Management Master Class

  • Solvay Business School MBA Solvay (Brussels)

    Brussels 1984 - 1986

  • INSTITUT GRAMME IGLG (Liège)

    Liège 1980 - 1984 Ingénieur Industriel polytechnique

Réseau