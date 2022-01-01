André J-C. MONTOCCHIO

- Self-employed translator (EN > FR) and interpreter EN > < FR (consecutive interpretation)

- Holder of DipTrans, a Post-graduate Diploma in translation from the Institute of Linguists of London, UK (with a Distinction award in 'Business')

- Ordinary Member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists' (CIOL) of Great-Britain

- Fully bilingual in English and French

- Former Director of a Chamber of Commerce & Industry, specialising in the trade of goods and services at international level

- Former member of a National Negotiating Team at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva

- For translation services, specialised in the fields of business, economic and social development and international relations



