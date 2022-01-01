André J-C. MONTOCCHIO

- Self-employed translator (EN > FR) and interpreter EN > < FR (consecutive interpretation)
- Holder of DipTrans, a Post-graduate Diploma in translation from the Institute of Linguists of London, UK (with a Distinction award in 'Business')
- Ordinary Member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists' (CIOL) of Great-Britain
- Fully bilingual in English and French
- Former Director of a Chamber of Commerce & Industry, specialising in the trade of goods and services at international level
- Former member of a National Negotiating Team at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva
- For translation services, specialised in the fields of business, economic and social development and international relations
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Editing
English
Français
French
Interprétation
Interpreting
Proofreading
Relecture
révision
Traduction
Translation
Translation Services