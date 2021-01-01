Menu

André JOUGLENS

  • chef de projet
  • La Poste
  • chef de projet

Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Poste - Chef de projet

    Informatique | Toulouse (31000) 2007 - maintenant Vigie DSIBR

  • Elsevier Masson SAS - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2000 - 2006 CP MOA mise en place site emc-consulte

  • Progespace Ingenierie - Analyste programmeur

    Informatique | 1989 - 1994 Thomson, ville de Paris, Aérospatiale

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau