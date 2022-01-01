Menu

André Landry NYEK

DOUALA

En résumé

Indeed, I am an Engineer and that I have many past experiences working with companies on different domains, I am very professional, hardworking, humble, resilient, flexible, stubborn, honest and respectful of company values, processes and procedures. I value teamwork, safety and ethics. I need to be exposed to more field engineering projects.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Workforce management
Team player
System Design
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Lighting system design
Human resources
Family planning
Computer programming
Spare parts Management
Root Cause Analysis
Proteus
Programmable Logic Controller
Industrial Automation
Electrical Maintenance
Autocad
PVGM Safety Road
Maintenance Planner
Mechanical maintenance
Food Safety Awarness
Energy Production Monitoring
Office ergonomic
Safety
5S

Entreprises

  • Kribi Power Development Company - Electrical Maintenance Engineer

    2016 - maintenant Kribi power generation facility is a 216 MW natural gas-fired reciprocating engine power plant near the coastal city of Kribi. It achieved commissioning in 2013 and uses 13 X Wartsila 18V50DF generating sets. The plant sells electricity to ENEO, the Cameroon's national transmission and distribution company through a 20 year PPA.

    - Plan and Maintenance Monitoring;
    - Maintenance Budgeting assistant;
    - Spare part Management;
    - Personnel Training;
    - Team Management;
    - Monitoring of SHE&S Policies application in our Job;

  • Refad Group AG & GreenWatt Group - Power Engineer Consultant

    2016 - 2016 - Hydro Power Project in Cameroon (First Assessment)

    Projets Hydroélectriques (Premières évaluations)

  • ETS TB2M - Operations & Logistic Manager

    2016 - 2016 - Responsable des Opérations;
    - Responsable de la logistique;
    - Suivi de la maintenance;
    - Management du personnel

  • La Construction en Afrique (LCA) - Consultant

    2015 - 2016 - Projet de réhabilitaion et de rénovation des bâtiments et systèmes énergétique de l'Hôpital de Bonassama, Douala

  • Kijani Infrastructure developers (pty) LTD - Consultant & Local Engineer

    2015 - 2016 - Follow partnership ;

  • ETS Technics Contacts Services - Consultant

    2015 - 2015 - Stratégie de redemarage des activités;
    - Redaction des Offres de services.

  • Société Camerounaise de Raffinage Maya & Cie S.A - Engineer Line Packaging Manager

    2015 - 2015 - Managing team with 60 employees (operators and shift managers);
    - Managing two automatic packaging lines running at 6400 and 12800 bottles per hour;
    - Support on three semi-automatic packaging lines and one blowing unit (200 bottles per hour);
    - Responsible for all ISO & SHE procedures;
    - Responsible of company’s Reputation by product quality;
    - Initiate MOC (Management Of Change) inside the packaging system;
    - Implementation of productivity improvements;
    - Implementation of Safe Work Practices (SWP);
    - Apply TPM (Total Preventive Maintenance) on packaging system to reduce wastage during production;
    - Analyse, Troubleshoot, Fix and Repair any technical packaging issues (Mechanical, Electrical and Automation);
    - Root cause analysis;
    - Apply 3R (Reduce, Re-use, Recycle) theory inside the packaging environment;
    - Responsible for all machinery, line repairs, Pre Planned and planned Maintenance, Installation of new machinery and OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency);
    - Responsible for the management & motivation of a team of 60 people on shift basis. Operation: (12 hours per day), 5 days per week and maintenance (06:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m every Saturday);
    - Weekly meetings with packaging’s employees;
    - Increase productivity, reduce wastage, manage maintenance and improve quality within Teams;
    - Training of operators to operate safely all the machinery on packaging Lines;
    - Spare parts management on all machinery on packaging lines.

  • Société Camerounaise de Raffinage Maya & Cie S.A - Intern & Cooking Oil Packaging Supervisor

    2014 - 2014
    * Cooking Oil Production monitoring ;
    * Cooking Oil Packaging monitoring
    * Maintenance planner
    * Workforce Management
    * Spare parts Management.

  • Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun S.A - Intern & Automation System Designer

    2014 - 2014
    * Report Topic : « Upgrade of Industrial automation of Kieselguhr process : Case of beer filtration system in SABC Douala - Koumassi Production plant » ;
    * Good knowledge on Beer filtration Process
    * Safety Counselling
    * Knowledge about Schneider Electric PLCs
    * PLCs programming with PL7 Pro software ;
    * Good knowledge about STARWIN (SABC's automation system) ;
    * Industrial Process Monitoring with WinCC software.

  • Cameroon Oil Transportation Company S.A - Intern & Light System Designer

    2013 - 2013 * Report Topic : « Research on the Optimization of the Video-surveillance and Lighting Systems of the PRS Platform and Facilities » ;
    * Good knowledge about Safety Practices in Industrial Companies;
    * Good knowledge on the Maintenance Area N°4 and the process of PRS
    * More presentations about protection of our environment and electrical energy saving strategies
    * Basic knowledge about Oil Spill Response (OSR) ;
    * Maintenance Assistant of Air-dry System ;
    * Maintenance Assistant of Air Compressor system ;
    * Maintenance Assistant on HVAC system ;
    * Participation on Pigging Activities
    * Participation on OSR drill activities ;
    * Participation on Firefighting drill activities ;
    * Participation on Proactive Actions with Job Cards and HIDs ;
    * Sustained knowledge on CPSP activities
    * More ExxonMobil's training.
    * Fundamentals of Safety Leadership
    * Food Safety Training
    * Food Safety Awareness
    * Ordering Food for the Workplace
    * Enhanced Food Process.
    * Office Ergonomic Awareness Training
    * Records Management Training ;
    * PVMG Safety Driving Program (Occasional Driver / Safety Driving Training).

  • Dibamba Power Development Company - Intern & Thermal Power Plant Operator Assistant

    2012 - 2012 * Report Topic : « Research on the voltage regulation by TAPCON 240 at Medium voltage bus bar ;
    * Daily report of the power plant activities ;
    * Study of the 18V38 thermal engine manufactured by Wärtsilä Corporation
    * Study of the automatic voltage regulation device (TAPCON 240)
    * Good knowledge on the functioning of thermal power plant (e.g Heavy Fuel Oil Power Plant)
    * Handling of WOIS and WISE systems on Power Plant Production monitoring
    * Electrical Energy Production Monitoring
    * Control Mechanism ;
    * Study of Fuel Treatment and Oil lubricating Systems ;
    * Acquiring knowledge about sludge treatment system ;
    * New interns Supervisor Assistant on :
    * Writing of a daily report activities ;
    * Functioning of the HFO Power Plant explanation ;
    * Process of electric production with thermal engine ;
    * Functioning and importance of the all systems which composed a Power Plant.

  • Société des Eaux Minérales du Cameroun - Intern

    2011 - 2011
    * Good knowledge on the manufacturing process of « Source Tangui » Natural Mineral Water ;
    * Mechanical and electrical maintenance
    * Safety counseling ;
    * Packaging Operator ;
    * Report on the utilization of all the machines which are directly concerned in the « Source Tangui » packaging process.

  • CAMSTECH - Intern & Worker

    2008 - 2009 : CAMSTECH (Douala - Cameroon) - NEC & SONY (Japan)

    - Worker inside the Japan's government project in Cameroon to renew all Broad Casting of

    Cameroon Radio and Television (C.R.TV) network (at Maison de la Radio).

  • Y'ello Club/ MTN Fundation - Chargé des Ressource Humaines

    2007 - 2009 In Charge of Human Ressources

    - New members recruitment

    - Workforce management

    - Training organization about pandemics (HIV, Tobacco, Alcohol, and so on.)

    - Participation on the 21 days of Y'ello Care with MTN Cameroon Company.

  • GUINNESS S.A - Intern

    2007 - 2008 Develop a marketing Strategy for the sale of Malta Guinness and Malta Quench manufactured by
    GUINNESS S.A
    - Implementing the marketing strategy in Yaoundé, Cameroon.


    TRAININGS WITH SUCCESSFUL CERTIFICATES

Formations

  • IFP School / ENSPM

    Rueil Malmaison 2017 - 2017 Certificate

    - Introduction to economic and environmental issues;
    1.The energy scene;
    2.Evolution of the global transportation system;
    3.Pollution and pollutants;
    - Introduction to engines and fuel production
    1.Engine basic concepts;
    2.Fuels;
    3.Crude Oil Refining;
    - Engines
    1.Engine Efficiency Part 1 and Part 2;
    2.Emissions & After treatment Systems;
    3. Engine optimization - Part 1 and Part 2

  • IFP School / ENSPM

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - 2016 Certificate

    - Oil & Gas economics and Markets;
    - Petroleum Geosciences;
    - Reservoir Engineering;
    - Field development;
    - Refining, Petrochemicals & Gas processing;
    - Products & Polymers;
    - Logistics.

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - 2014 Master in Electrical Engineering

  • University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

