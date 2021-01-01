Menu

Pierre WAFEU

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
gestion de resource humaines and et predicateur

Entreprises

  • G4S and Private Schools - Teacher in the Private School, Security Officer

    2009 - 2014

  • G4S - Security Agent

    2003 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2011 - 2012 Master 1

    I have thought philosophy in many private schools and occupied posts of responsibilities. My full CV is on the internet. Just type "Wafeu Pierre" on the any search engine(google, etc). My students call me Uncle P

  • Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2003 - maintenant Master 1

    I've been teaching for 4years in the private Schools

  • University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2003 - maintenant Master Degree

    12+/20

Réseau