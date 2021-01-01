Pierre WAFEU

Mes compétences :
gestion de resource humaines and et predicateur
Entreprises
G4S and Private Schools
- Teacher in the Private School, Security Officer
2009 - 2014
G4S
- Security Agent
2003 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé2011 - 2012Master 1
I have thought philosophy in many private schools and occupied posts of responsibilities. My full CV is on the internet. Just type "Wafeu Pierre" on the any search engine(google, etc). My students call me Uncle P
Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)
I've been teaching for 4years in the private Schools