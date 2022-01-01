Andre-Marie TUHO

Mes compétences :

Counseling (Influence et négociation).

Télémarketeur et Télé support

Enterprise System Integration (WS-BPEL).

Support in Microsoft office & suite.

Langage de programmation : Java, C#

SQL

Personal Home Page

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Office

Microsoft C-SHARP

Java

HTML

Databases Administration

Cascading Style Sheets

BPEL