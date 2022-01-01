Menu

Andre-Marie TUHO

VILLEPARISIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Counseling (Influence et négociation).
Télémarketeur et Télé support
Enterprise System Integration (WS-BPEL).
Support in Microsoft office & suite.
Langage de programmation : Java, C#
SQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Java
HTML
Databases Administration
Cascading Style Sheets
BPEL

Entreprises

  • DENAVE EUROPE - TELEMARKETER

    2015 - 2016 Chargé de vente et support pour les pays francophones des outils Microsoft Visio et Project and ainsi de la campagne d’information IE.

  • Sainsbury's - Vendeur

    2008 - 2012 en magasin - Chargé des ventes et conseiller pour le matériel et accessoires informatiques.

Formations

  • University Of Greenwich (London)

    London 2014 - 2015 Master In Sciences (Enterprise Systems and Databases Administration)

    Basée sur le développement et la gestion des Bases de données et des Entrepôts de données. Cette formation prend aussi en compte Web Services (WS-BPEL) et Business Intelligence et les Big Data.

  • University Of Greenwich (London)

    London 2011 - 2014 Bachelor in Sciences Business Information Technology

    Cette formation est basée sur le développement et la gestion des bases de données et des applications web. Elle est surtout centrée sur le concept business et entreprise.

  • Lewisham College (London)

    London 2008 - 2009 Diploma

    for IT Professional (Cisco CCNA Exploration / Network Security)

