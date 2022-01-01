Daniel TUHO

United Nations
- Protocol Officer
Genève 10
2003 - maintenant
The Protocol office as part of the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Côte d’Ivoire (OSRSG) is in charge of the following:
- Provide protocol services and advice on protocol issues to the OSRSG and its constituents;
- Organise and coordinate all movements of the SRSG inside and outside the mission area (travel itinerary, hotel and flight reservations, appointments, etc.);
- Organise and make necessary arrangements for high-level official delegations visiting the mission in coordination with the office of the Chief of Staff;
- Arrange and coordinate appointments for the SRSG with high-ranking government officials, diplomats, political parties and civil society groups;
- Make necessary arrangements for officials requesting the use of UN air flights to travel inside or outside the country for purposes directly linked to the mandate of the mission;
- Provide assistance in the organisation of special events and ceremonies to be held at ONUCI headquarters in coordination with relevant sections and units of the mission;
- Accompany when necessary the SRSG on official visits inside or outside the mission area;
- Arrange official executive and in-house functions offered by the SRSG (invitation cards, etc.);
- Address all protocol and logistic issues during official ceremonies, conferences and high-level meetings (by providing advice on matters of protocol, seating arrangements, invitations, order of speaking, etc.);
- Prepare and update on a weekly basis a three-month calendar of Mission relevant events and visits;
- Prepare and regularly update lists of government officials, diplomatic and foreign consular missions in Cote d’Ivoire, governmental and non-governmental organisations and UN agencies in the mission area;
- Draft correspondence directly linked to protocol issues (routine correspondence, official letters, faxes and notes verbales).\
- Participate in negotiation with host country government official on logistics, and any other requirements related to the functioning of the mission