André MARZLOFF
André MARZLOFF
beauvais
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Luxe
Export
Cosmétique
Commerce international
Entreprises
LVMH Fragrance Brands
- Directeur Travel Retail Asia Pacific
beauvais
2010 - maintenant
Parfums Givenchy UK Ltd
- Managing Director
2007 - 2010
Parfums Givenchy SA
- Chef de Zone Export
2004 - 2007
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR
Courbevoie
1988 - 1992
Marketing et Finance International
Réseau
Catherine COUCHOUD
Cecile DUVAL DU CHESNAY
Christophe BOUCHET
Florent LE LOSTEC
Laurent PASCAL
Marc THEVENOT
Marie-Agnès AUFFRET
Thibault MARZLOFF
Thierry FRANCO