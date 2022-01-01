Après avoir étudié à l'Ecole Nationale des Arts Décoratifs de Nice et aux Beaux-Arts de Paris André Marzuk côtoie un temps Pop Art et Nouveau Réalisme. Les réflexions de l’après 68, auxquelles il participe activement, le persuadent de rejeter une peinture "politique" de type "Réalisme socialiste", qu’il juge inadaptée à la situation culturelle de la France. Une réflexion de plusieurs années l’engage dans une exploration de quelques universaux éthiques qui fondent notre humanité, une poétique de l’intime, une mise en lumière des profondeurs du Soi. Engagé dans une expression contemporaine, son travail s’appuit sur sa connaissance de la poésie et de la musique, de la philosophie et de la science. Il a exposé dans de nombreuses villes en France et à l'étranger : Nice, Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, New-York, Venise, Shanghai, Fort-de-France invité par l’UNESCO pour un hommage international au poète Aimé Césaire, dans le cadre des commémorations du cinquantenaire de la Déclaration Universelle des Droits de l'Homme. Persuadé qu’une éthique de l’art et de l’artiste doit être inscrite au cœur de toute démarche artistique, Marzuk travaille à un art magnifiant notre part humaine.







After studying at the School of Decorative Arts (Ecole Nationale des Arts Décoratifs) of Nice and at the Beaux-Arts of Paris, André Marzuk worked for some time on pop Art and New Realism. Post-1968 reflections, to which he actively participates, persuade him to reject "political" painting like "Socialist Realism" inappropriate for France's cultural situation, according to him. A reflection of several years leads him to the exploration of universal ethics that found our humanity, a poetics of the intimate, an enlightening of the Self's depth. Engaged in a contemporary expression, his work is founded on his knowledge of poetry and music, of philosophy and science. His work has been exhibited in numerous cities in France and abroad : Nice, Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, New York, Venice, Shanghai, and Fort-de-France where he was invited by UNESCO for an international honor of the poet Aimé Césaire during the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Persuaded that an ethics of the art and the artist should be at the heart of any artistic approach, Marzuk works for an art that magnifies our human part.



