Andre PREVOST

On the basis of a long experience in various industrial fields (automotive, aerospace, equipment for medical, payment terminals,...) and International companies (Valeo, Plastic Omnium, Sonaca, GE Medical, Alcatel, Firestone,...), my objective is to improve production processes with the Lean Manufacturing system and train the production teams in best practices to increase the Productivity and Quality.





Spécialités



Build up Lean Manufacturing organization and Lead Kaizen Projects to get quick productivity improvement and train the Production teams in Lean tools.