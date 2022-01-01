Menu

Andre PREVOST

PARIS

On the basis of a long experience in various industrial fields (automotive, aerospace, equipment for medical, payment terminals,...) and International companies (Valeo, Plastic Omnium, Sonaca, GE Medical, Alcatel, Firestone,...), my objective is to improve production processes with the Lean Manufacturing system and train the production teams in best practices to increase the Productivity and Quality.


Spécialités

Build up Lean Manufacturing organization and Lead Kaizen Projects to get quick productivity improvement and train the Production teams in Lean tools.

Entreprises

  • IPC Industrial Process Consulting - Expert Production Process & Lean manufacturing

    2007 - maintenant Since September 2007– Actual Position of Consultant (6 years) Paris area , France

    Main intervention Domain’s in International companies:
    - Production Process and Productivity improvement with Lean Manufacturing Tools
    - Local suppliers upgrading in Developing Countries
    - Production Launch Management and Support
    - Production Process Teams Training and Coaching
    - Standard Process and Tooling Development

    - Last Mission since September 2012 (11 months) :

    - VALEO VISION in Seymour (USA) & Cordoba (Argentina) :

    - Production Process Improvement and Design For Manufacturing :
    * Production Assembly Line organization and Productivity improvement
    * Product Quality improvement to meet Customer Headlamp dimensional specifications
    * Production Process Teams Support and Coaching : Action Plan, Teamwork, issues analysis,..
    * Design For Manufacturing and PFMEA implementation on new Product Under development
    * New Assembly Lines Lay out definition

    OTHER MAIN CONSULTING MISSIONS :

    INOPLAST / PLASTIC OMNIUM - Automobile Industry

    Total Production management (TPM) Manager
    April 2011– September 2011 (6 months) Jiangyin, Jiangsu , China

    Main mission objectives :
    - Improve the Production Quality and Productivity by the implementation of
    Lean manufacturing tools and visual management.
    - Build and Lead Kaizen Project workteams
    - Develop improvements progress indicators
    - Improve the daily Operational Meeting efficiency
    - Propose industrial evolutions and Action plan for productivity improvement

    BOYDEN INTERNATIONAL - SONACA - Aeronautic Industry

    Lean Manufacturing Manager
    February 2009– November 2010 (1 year 10 months)Charleroi (Belgium)

    Implementation of the Lean Manufacturing concept with :
    - Training in Lean Tools and Pull flow system of over 1200 people
    (All Managers and Production Teams)
    - Management of 12 Pilot Projects using Lean Tools
    - Development of the "Lean in Sonaca" Booklet
    - Team organization to insure the Lean culture sustainability

    PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE :

    VALEO Lighting Automobile Industry

    Project & Process Manager
    December 1996– August 2007 (10 years 9 months) France and China

    - R&D Manager (6 years) and Production Process (5 years)
    Management of the first Valeo Lighting Projects including mechanical systems
    in vehicles Headlamp (over 1 million product sold for Volvo cars without any
    customer claim) - Valeo Group Innovation Award obtained in 2002
    2002-2007: Production Process development (Lean Manufacturing) : 3 years in
    France, then 2 years in China as Process Manager to develop and start on
    production 2 Headlamp assembly Lines with the Building and coaching of local
    Process teams and equipments suppliers development


    G E Medical Systems - Medical equipment Industry

    Project Manager
    June 1989– November 1996 (7 years 6 months)
    Development of 2 Vascular room generations (+ 30% of customer orders)
    Development lead time reduction by 30% with new teams & suppliers coaching


    1980 - 1989 Multifunctional Project team and printer systems activity Manager
    CGA Alcatel - Banking terminals - 1100 peoples - Ranked 2nd in France
    Design & Industrialization of Banking terminals with specific encoding systems
    Development of 4 Banking terminals generations (+ 25% of customer orders)

    1973 - 1980 Production machines tools multifunctional project team Manager
    Firestone Tyres - R&D Center of Rome Italy - 70 000 peoples
    Design & Development of Machines tools for tyres production assembly Lines
    Start on Production of new Truck Radial Tyres activity in San Paulo (4 months)

  • Valeo Chine - Process manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • School Engineer ENREA ENREA (Clichy)

    Clichy 1964 - 1968 Electromechanical

