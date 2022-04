André TROCHERIS

I am an enthusiastic person with a comprehensive experience and broad skills: engineer graduated different kinds of selling, people management and coaching, economics and project financing, product and strategic marketing, Intellectual Property and patents, innovation and entrepreneurship.



A few more details on my personal skills:

- SW ecosystems (applications, web/ mobile platforms, devices, Open Source, APIs…), Open Innovation, Cloud networks (virtualization, SDN/NFV)

- Market trend detection, value chain quantification, business model economic assessment (B2C,B2B, B2B2C, M2M/IoT , SaaS, PaaS, IaaS)

- Business Consulting, Business Plan preparation and talks with investors and corporate executives

- Languages: French (native), English, (fluent) German, Russian (both medium)



Mes compétences :

Analyste Marketing

Commerce international

Allemand conversationnel

Anglais courant

Modélisation financière

Économie

ICT

Marketing stratégique

Russe