Julien TRIADOU

More than 13 years of infrastructure and project finance experience. Leading or contributing to the business development, contractual and financial structuring of large panel of short and long-term competitive financing solutions for ALSTOMs customers, PPP, buyers credit guaranteed by Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), concessional loans, tied commercial loans, deconsolidating leasing schemes, complex forfaiting schemes and financing raised from the debt capital market (bonds, Islamic sukuk). Combining experiences both in the public and private sectors and having led or contributed to negotiating of a large number of project financings across the world in the telecom and rail sectors.

Recently graduated from an Executive Master on Corporate Finance from Paris Dauphine PSL University.



My skills:

Structured Finance

Project Finance

Export Finance

Trade Finance

Negotiation of Contractual Terms

Financial Analysis

Credit Risk Analysis

Business Planning

Strategic Marketing

Market Analysis

Team Management