Menu

Julien TRIADOU

  • ALSTOM Transport
  • Senior Project & Export Finance - Americas & Egypt

Saint-Ouen

En résumé

More than 13 years of infrastructure and project finance experience. Leading or contributing to the business development, contractual and financial structuring of large panel of short and long-term competitive financing solutions for ALSTOMs customers, PPP, buyers credit guaranteed by Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), concessional loans, tied commercial loans, deconsolidating leasing schemes, complex forfaiting schemes and financing raised from the debt capital market (bonds, Islamic sukuk). Combining experiences both in the public and private sectors and having led or contributed to negotiating of a large number of project financings across the world in the telecom and rail sectors.
Recently graduated from an Executive Master on Corporate Finance from Paris Dauphine PSL University.

My skills:
Structured Finance
Project Finance
Export Finance
Trade Finance
Negotiation of Contractual Terms
Financial Analysis
Credit Risk Analysis
Business Planning
Strategic Marketing
Market Analysis
Team Management

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Senior Project & Export Finance - Americas & Egypt

    Finance | Saint-Ouen 2016 - maintenant • Financial risk assessment on tenders (political & credit risk of customers and partners, contractual terms & conditions, security package) proposal & set-up of risk mitigation plan
    • Negotiation of financial contractual terms & conditions
    • Structuring, set-up & follow-up of export and project financings (direct lending, buyer's credit with Export Credit Agencies, financing from multilateral and bilateral agencies, project finance, bonds, leasing, factoring/forfaiting, trade finance...)
    • Assessment of contractual & financial risks, support to financial structuring of Public-Private Partnerships

  • Alcatel Lucent - Trade & Project Finance Director – Corporate Trade & Project Finance

    Paris 2013 - 2016 • Leading a team of 3 Senior Financial Analysts primarily in charge of assessing clients/projects credit risk and providing recommendations as to acceptable payment terms/financing structure
    • Structuring and negotiating telecom infrastructure financings (corporate financing, project financing, export credit, leasing), including associated security packages
    • Briefing the Executive Committee on main customer finance exposures

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Senior Financial Analyst & Transactor – Corporate Project Finance & Credit (HQ)

    2008 - 2013 • Strategic and financial risk analysis on project finance and new business models (outsourcing, revenue sharing, pay as you grow, etc.) for Alcatel-Lucent customers
    • Due diligence, analysis and negotiation of business plan with customers and financial partners (banks, Export Credit Agencies, Development Finance Institutions, Multilateral Agencies)
    • Credit risk analysis and negotiations of payment terms and securitization for Middle-East customers

  • Alcatel-Lucent France - Strategic Marketing Director – France, Italy, Iberia & Middle East Africa Sales Region

    Paris 2007 - 2008 • Development & coordination of Strategic Marketing activity in the region : creation of a knowledge management process for market and competition analysis
    • Recommendations on the Region’s sales strategy, account plans, business and budget reviews. Elaboration of a strategic plan to address media & internet players.

  • Alcatel-Lucent France - Business Modeling Director – Convergence Business Group

    Paris 2006 - 2007 · Management of Business Consulting activity: 8 people (5 in France, 3 in Romania)
    - Creation of a competence centre in Bucharest, Romania
    - Development and promotion of business case activity within sales regions and marketing programs
    - Development of business case studies and consultative pre-sales workshops for key mobile solutions

  • Alcatel CIT - Directeur Business Consulting - Mobile Communication Group

    2005 - 2006

  • Alcatel CIT - Senior Business Consultant – Mobile Communication Group (MCG)

    2003 - 2005 · End-user insights: qualitative end-user studies (focus groups) on mobile services and analysis of potential impact on technologies and solutions developed by MCG.
    · Business Consulting :
    - Development of generic business cases on MCG products and solutions as part of a quarterly product launch process towards sales forces
    - Development of tools, methods and process for MCG business consulting community and for sales/pre-sales forces
    - Customer specific business cases and consulting studies in support of pre-sales activities

  • Alcatel CIT - Strategic Marketing Manager – Mobile Network Division

    2000 - 2003 · Marketing support : business case studies for potential bidders to 3rd generation mobile licenses in support of Network Design department’s anticipation program.
    · Strategic analysis : Market sizing and analysis, analysis of profitability for development scenarios (CDMA, WiFi, mobile applications, …).

  • PriceWaterhouseCoopers - Junior Auditor (Internship) – ABAS department (legal audit), services sector

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2000 - 2000

  • Cegetel entreprises - Communication Assistant

    1997 - 1998 Fixed Telecom Operator (France, Paris La Défense, 92)

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2017 - 2019 Executive Master Corporate Finance & Performance Management

    Accounting, financial & legal environment
    - Group financial information
    - IFRS standards
    - Functioning of financial markets & financial communication
    - Corporate law
    - Tax law
    Financial strategy & engineering
    - Corporate financial policy
    - Financial diagnosis
    - Business valuation
    - Financial engineering
    - Management of accounting & financial department
    Performance management
    - Financial & non fina

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon

    Ecully 1996 - 2000 Finance & Marketing

    Business School Program
    Major in finance and marketing – Graduated in July 2000, first of his class

  • Lycée Lavoisier

    Paris 1994 - 1996 Option Générale

  • Lycée Notre Dame

    Meudon 1991 - 1994 Bac C

Réseau