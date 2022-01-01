Menu

Andrei MAZUR

KYIV

Procurement
Feasibility study development
waste management
performance management
international technical assistance
international project management experience
human resources management
Waste water
WSS Financial Software
Support development
Quality Control
Project Management
Process Improvement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Market analysis
Investment development
Feasibility Studies
Due Diligence
Design and Build
Conceptual Design
Complementary Support
City waste management strategy development
Business Process Management
Bidding Documents preparation
Audit
Asian Development

  • INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT - Business Developer

    2015 - maintenant

  • EPTISA SERVICIOS de INGENIERIA - Project Director

    2011 - 2015 The project supports Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in the implementation and coordination of the environmental policy and in the management and reporting of the related sector budget support programme.

  • Eptisa - Project Director

    2011 - 2014 Eptisa Belarus Project Director Project: Design and Supervision for ``Construction of Waste Sorting facility in the city of Grodno 120,000 tons per year''.
    Financing Institutions: World Bank
    Contract Type: IBRD Design and built contract
    Budget: 1.650,000 USD
    Beneficiary: City of Grodno, Belarus, Ministry of Housing and Utilities of Belarus
    Details: Leading a project team to support the Client in the process of design and supervision of construction of the Mechanical Waste Separation Facility. Managing Procurement, project budget, selection of sub- contractors and project Quality Control. Conceptual Design
    Feasibility Study, City waste management strategy development, Bidding Documents preparation, Supervision services.

  • Vinnitsa National University Of Agrarian Studies (Vinnitsa)

    Vinnitsa 2011 - 2013 Masters

  • University Of Lincoln

    Lincoln 2001 - 2003 Bachelor of Arts

